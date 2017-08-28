Mayweather vs McGregor – Fake “Fight” for a Fake World

By of The New Nationalist

In yet another test of sheeple stupidity, the Crime Syndicate rolled out an obvious staged boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. The “fight” consisted of no real punches just soft taps –fake drama between rounds–. no counter punching — fake roughness — McGregor failing even elementary head covering boxing methods and then still not getting hit — rehearsed and choreographed. The fight was stopped in Round 10 for no particular good reason other than to control the payout. It all made a mockery of boxing as a sport.

This should be a wake up call to “sports” fans that the fraudsters have rigged the games, probably just because they can- and to laugh at you, but also for brazenly scamming tens of millions in gambling loot.

Since there are mindless sport fans everywhere, this is a perfect opportunity to red pill sheeple to the monsters and evil that run and script society.

Since these fans have to be entertained all the time and have no time for serious matters, this fight can be used much easier as an eye-opener than say an analysis of the Charlottesville car attack deception. It forces the same visual analytical techniques used in other hoaxes and deceptions but in this case attention-deficit fans might give it more than a 20 second look.

Video #1 shows Conor McGregor back in July all but admitting what a farce this is. This is foreshadowing, a necessary requirement of Luciferians to give clues to their marks. Watch 1:10 to 1:40.

The next is a highlight video of the fight. The method used for staging is that both of these fighters have very quick hands and that gives the facade of action. But it is all choreographed wasted motion. But notice that when one fighter is vulnerable the other lands a quick tap or a head push. I can hit harder than that.

Here is Conor McGregor in a real fight. His punches are quick and powerful with deadly accuracy. He gets full arm extension through the punch.

Here is Floyd Mayweather in real matches. His punches are like lightning. He rarely punches air. In fact he has one of the highest hit-punch ratios of any boxer in history. Again watch the extension through the real punch as the blow lands. You can just see the impact on the other fighters.

Phoney end of fight.

The New Nationalist does not gamble on fraudulent, rigged sports. The New Nationalist does not spend emotion or money on sports where the outcome is rigged by criminals. Mostly likely this includes baseball, motor racing, basketball and football. Boycott and spread the word!

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.