German hurt in Barcelona car rampage dies, bringing toll to 16

MADRID — The number of people killed in twin terror attacks in Spain last week rose to 16 on Sunday, local authorities in Barcelona said Sunday.

“This morning a 51-year-old German woman died after being treated in a critical condition in hospital,” said a statement from the region’s civil defense.

The attacks on Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona and in the seaside resort of Cambrils left around 120 wounded.

The woman who died on Sunday was hurt when a man plowed a van through crowds of tourists on Spain’s most famous street on August 17 — an attack that was claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

Hours later, a car sped into Cambrils some 120 kilometers (75 miles) south, hitting people before crashing into a police vehicle.

The five occupants of the Audi A3 jumped out and went on a stabbing spree, killing a woman, before they were shot dead by police.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people marched through the heart of Barcelona in a defiant display of unity against terrorism, including Spain’s King Felipe VI.

The municipal police said in a Twitter post that half a million people participated in the march to commemorate last week’s deadly vehicle rampage, though the figures were not confirmed by other sources.

People who tended the victims of the attack were given pride of place at the front of the procession behind a large white- and-black banner that read “No tinc por” — Catalan for “I’m not afraid.”

The Mediterranean city has been in mourning after a driver ploughed into crowds on Las Ramblas on August 17, followed hours later by a car attack in the seaside resort town of Cambrils.

Fifteen were killed in the carnage, and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had called on Spaniards to turn out in force to show their “love” and solidarity with Catalonia.

King Felipe VI marched alongside Rajoy and representatives of all of Spain’s major political parties behind the first ranks.

He is the first Spanish sovereign to take part in a demonstration since the monarchy was re-established in 1975 after the death of dictator General Francisco Franco.

