Black Racial Mob Violence Ruin London’s Night Life

Black mob violence is ruining their business, say the owners of a popular nightclub.

Just like it ruined the businesses of 15 other nearby night spots which recently closed. Except this is not in America. These hot spots are in London. This declaration of racial violence came from the owners and managers of the Fridge Club, an iconic three-story venue where as many 300 people can be found staying up all night to dance, drink and often use drugs.

But lately violence is ruining the buzz: “The absolute majority of people who have disrupted these venues are black men and increasingly some black women,” said the owner and managers in a Facebook posting. ”There, I said it. It is true, I have witnessed it and there is both anecdotal and empirical evidence that what I say is true.”

The post lists 15 South London clubs that recently closed because of black mob violence: ”Almost every single venue has closed because of violence, the threat of violence, disrespect to their staff and coming to the inevitable conclusion that it is better to close than putting up with that bull—,” they said. “Unless and until young black people (18-35) learn to conduct themselves in a civil manner then the night time economy will be closed or severely restricted to you.

“I know some will say that it is a ‘minority’ doing the damage but I disagree. The minority know that they have the support of the majority who fail to call them out when their behavior becomes awful. I spoke to the owner yesterday of one of Brixton’s best known venues that has had serious problems since Xmas and he has now secretly put the place up for sale. He does not want to be construed as ‘racist’ by stating the blindingly obvious about where the majority of the trouble is stemming from.”

The post spread through several large English news sites, including the London Evening Standard. The Huffington Post UK edition was among the first to send out the “shocking” news of the “explosive rant.” But if the liberal website was expecting a tsunami of condemnation, its editors would soon be disappointed: The first comment came from Louise H:

“The owners of Fridge Bar are black,” she said. “Most of the staff, event organizers, security team and fund-providers, are black. Anyone who regularly raves in South London (as I do, including in Fridge Bar), can acknowledge some validity to the points raised in the original post.”