United Nations Urges U.S. to Abandon First Amendment to Fight Rise of ‘Racism’

The 1st Amendment has become increasingly problematic for the ‘globalists’ of the Jew World Order.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Already we have seen many instances in the United States where the rights of White Americans to air their grievances have been thwarted, with public demonstrations shut down due to violence or threats of violence from ‘anti-fascists’. Before this, we saw the introduction of ‘free speech zones’ that were essentially corrals where protesters could demonstrate without disturbing our ‘politically correct’ overlords.

However, the big crackdown has come online, where truth-tellers have been having the greatest effect. Website domains are now getting seized, hosting contracts are being terminated, Amazon is banning a large assortment of pro-White and Revisionist books, and Google/Youtube is working with the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith to censor content hated by jews on the world’s largest internet platform.

Many people ‘on the right’ are still too deluded (smoking too much hopium) to realize that this has been the plan for the Trump administration from the beginning. Here is Donald Trump talking about closing up the internet in 2015.

We have to go see Bill Gates and a lot of different people that really understand what is happening. We have to talk to them, maybe in certain areas, closing that Internet up in some way. Some of you will say, “Oh, freedom of speech, freedom of speech.” These are foolish people. … We have got to maybe do something with the Internet because they are recruiting by the thousands.

What has Donald Trump actually done to stop the violation of our rights? He got his base excited at a rally by talking about how the leftists are destroying our heritage, then he announced that he will be initiating a new troop surge in Afghanistan. Expect even more Afghani opioids to flood into America in the coming months and years.

Trump has been a large part of the psychological operation to destabilize the United States so that it can be radically transformed. The kosher nostra, with whom Trump has been in bed his entire career, created the problem by fanning the flames of racial tension with the mass media and alternative outlets, they controlled the reaction on the left and the right, and now the draconian solutions are coming in like a freight train.

The big catalyst for shutting down the First Amendment in America was the fabricated vehicular homicide at the staged Charlottesville rally. This is largely targeted at ‘White supremacists’ (any White person who does not hate his or her heritage), but it should also be noted that some honest activists on the Left are being suppressed for speaking out against the crimes of Israel or otherwise exposing the true nature of our overlords, which should be obvious to anyone now with the ADL policing the world’s speech.

If the assault from traitors within the United States was not bad enough, now we have an ‘early warning’ from the The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Anastasia Crickley, a native of Ireland who chairs the U.N. committee, said in a press release:

We are alarmed by the racist demonstrations, with overtly racist slogans, chants and salutes by white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan, promoting white supremacy and inciting racial discrimination and hatred.”

She wants to the US government to “investigate thoroughly the racial discrimination targeting, in particular, people of African descent, ethnic or ethno-religious minorities, and migrants,” and “to undertake concrete measures to address the root causes of the proliferation of such racist manifestations.”

Here comes the real kicker:

[The committee] recommends that the United States of America ensure that the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly are not exercised with the aim of destroying or denying the rights and freedoms of others, especially the right to equality and non-discrimination, and that the government of the United States of America provide the necessary guarantees so that such rights are not misused to promote racist hate speech and racist crimes.”

There is no such thing as a “hate speech” provision in the Constitution. There is only free speech; to hell with anyone who gets offended by it.

All the while, jewish supremacists and their ‘good goys’ are able to put out the most vile and hateful propaganda about White guilt and White privilege, even going so far as to call for the genocide of Whites. In fact, what is being done to the White population in America and around the world should be classified by the United Nations as genocide, according to their own definition, but I don’t see them issuing any warnings about it!

In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.The last time the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination issued a warning to the U.S. was in 2006.

In just a few minute I can prove without a shadow of a doubt that what is taking place is White genocide, which is why no one from the media seems interested in getting my take on the problem of ‘racism’ in America.

We need to keep the focus of our efforts on exposing White genocide and prosecuting the criminal cabal. Become a White civil rights advocate, occupy the moral high ground, and get our enemies on the defensive.