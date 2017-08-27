NATIONAL YOUTH FRONT’S FALSE CLAIMS OF VICTORY AND USE OF JEW HOLLYWOOD DO A DISSERVICE TO OUR STRUGGLE

THE READING ROOM

Remember Baghdad Bob? the Iraqi Minister of Information under Saddam Hussein, who, while American Tanks were rolling up the Baghdad streets just a few hundred yards from his press conference, famously stated “there are no American tanks in Baghdad” he also made the following silly statements:

“There are no American infidels in Baghdad. Never!”

“My feelings – as usual – we will slaughter them all”

“Our initial assessment is that they will all die”

“I blame Al-Jazeera – they are marketing for the Americans!”

“God will roast their stomachs in hell at the hands of Iraqis.”

“They’re coming to surrender or be burned in their tanks.”

“No I am not scared, and neither should you be!”

“Be assured. Baghdad is safe, protected”

“Who are in control, they are not in control of anything – they don’t even control themselves!”

“We are not afraid of the Americans. Allah has condemned them…