NATIONAL YOUTH FRONT’S FALSE CLAIMS OF VICTORY AND USE OF JEW HOLLYWOOD DO A DISSERVICE TO OUR STRUGGLE

Remember Baghdad Bob? the Iraqi Minister of Information under Saddam Hussein, who, while American Tanks were rolling up the Baghdad streets just a few hundred yards from his press conference, famously stated “there are no American tanks in Baghdad” he also made the following silly statements:
“There are no American infidels in Baghdad. Never!”
“My feelings – as usual – we will slaughter them all”
“Our initial assessment is that they will all die”
“I blame Al-Jazeera – they are marketing for the Americans!”
“God will roast their stomachs in hell at the hands of Iraqis.”
“They’re coming to surrender or be burned in their tanks.”
“No I am not scared, and neither should you be!”
“Be assured. Baghdad is safe, protected”
“Who are in control, they are not in control of anything – they don’t even control themselves!”
“We are not afraid of the Americans. Allah has condemned them…
