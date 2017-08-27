Italy: Polish Man Beaten Unconscious and Wife Gang Raped on Rimini Beach, African Migrants Suspected

A young couple from Poland were subjected to a “brutal and bestial attack” by four men suspected to be African migrants on a beach in Rimini, Italy.

(Breitbart London)

The 26-year-olds were taking an evening stroll on their last night in the popular tourist spot when they were set upon by four men, Wiadomości reports.

The young man was beaten unconscious by the gang, who then subjected his partner to multiple rapes in front of him. Both were also robbed.

The Polish consulate in Milan say they are providing every assistance to the couple, who were both hospitalised following their ordeal.

Italian authorities have described the “brutal and beastial attack” as an “act of cruel aggression”, and called on the public “to cooperate with the police forces informing each and every element that may be of use in the investigation”.