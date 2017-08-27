ISIS HAS A NEW TARGET: LEBANESE PORN STAR MIA KHALIFA (ARAB FEMINIST SLUT)

http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/ISIS-Threat/ISIS-has-a-new-target-Lebanese-porn-star-Mia-Khalifa-503456

In an interview with a sports outlet on Thursday, Lebanese-American porn star-turned sports blogger Mia Khalifa announced that she has been receiving death threats from ISIS.

Khalifa said that ISIS members have posted photos of her, bloodied and beheaded, on social media outlets. While she said the posts worry her, she doesn’t want to “show weakness…that’s exactly what they’re looking for.”

Khalifa is no stranger to threats and criticism. Estranged from her parents after she began her work in the porn industry, she has been the center of national scandals in Lebanon. Formerly the most popular star on the site PornHub, she has been denounced by politicians and private citizens alike.

She was born in Beirut and lived there until her family relocated to the United States when she was ten. Originating from a majority-Muslim country, her profession has earned her considerable scorn.

Khalifa, who is Christian, came under intense scrutiny for a sexual video in which she wore a hijab. Saying the scene was satirical, she said she was surprised about the anger that came from viewers.

Khalifa also has several tattoos that are nationalistic in nature. One displays her support for the Lebanese Forces, a Christian political party that employed a militia during the country’s civil war in the 1970s, while another shows the opening lines of the Lebanese national anthem.

