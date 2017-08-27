Did Jews Fake Hitler’s “Master Race” Phrase To Create War & World Domination?

Is it a myth that Germany claimed to be the “Master Race”?

Although not a crime, it is a fact that Adolf Hitler made numerous disparaging remarks about Jews throughout his political career. Typical is this passage from Mein Kampf:

The life which the Jew lives as a parasite thriving on the substance of other nations and States has resulted in developing the specific character which Schopenhauer once described when he spoke of the Jews as ‘The Great Master of Lies.’ The kind of existence which he leads forces the Jew to the systematic use of falsehood, just as naturally as the inhabitants of northern climates are forced to wear warm clothes.”[1]

Jewish organizations were greatly offended by such statements and wasted no time in attempting to undermine Hitler’s National Socialist regime. In March 1933 they called for a worldwide boycott of unlimited duration of German-manufactured goods. The German government countered on April 1, 1933, with a half-day boycott of Jewish stores inside Germany. It was the latter act that made headlines all over the world as proof of “Nazi brutality,” while the far more extensive and harmful Jewish boycott of German goods that lasted for years was hardly ever mentioned.[2]

Hitler, who blamed Jews for causing many of Germany’s economic problems, took over a nation that had been totally impoverished through war and inflation. Hitler was determined to end the adverse Jewish influence on the German economy. In April 1933 Hitler passed a new law preventing Jews from holding jobs as civil servants. This law caused well over a thousand Jews in academic posts to begin looking for positions abroad.[3] Other laws discriminating against Jews were later passed, and before long Jews had vanished from government offices, schools, higher education and other public domains. These National Socialist policies helped the German economy to flourish, and by the beginning of 1938 Germany had by far the best economy in the world.

German economic success was a major reason why Jewish leaders used Winston Churchill to agitate for war against Germany. Churchill was financially supported by the anti-German group The Focus, whose membership included mostly wealthy British and American Jews.[4] Gen. Robert E. Wood stated at a Senate committee that Churchill had said to him in November 1936,

Germany is getting too strong, and we must smash her.”

Churchill also stated in the year 1936,

We will force Hitler into war, whether he wants it or not.”[5]

Churchill was an exceptional orator and writer, and he was an effective agent in stirring up British public opinion against Germany.

Hitler also believed that Jewish leaders controlled U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Soviet Union. Hitler mentions the Jewish control of Roosevelt and the Soviet Union in his speech on December 11, 1941, declaring war on the United States:

The circle of Jews around Roosevelt encouraged him [to divert attention to foreign policy]. With Old Testament vindictiveness they regarded the United States as the instrument which they and he could use to prepare a second Purim against the nations of Europe, which were increasingly anti-Jewish. So it was that the Jews, in all of their satanic baseness, gathered around this man, and he relied on them…. We know the power behind Roosevelt. It is the same eternal Jew that believes that his hour has come to impose the same fate on us that we have all seen and experienced with horror in Soviet Russia. We have gotten to know the Jewish paradise on earth first hand. Millions of German soldiers have personally seen the land where this international Jewry has destroyed and annihilated people and property. Perhaps the President of the United States does not understand this. If so, that only speaks for his intellectual narrow-mindedness.[6]

Hitler is correct that Roosevelt was surrounded by Jewish advisors. Jewish historian Lucy Dawidowicz noted,

Roosevelt himself brought into his immediate circle more Jews than any other President before or after him.”

A partial list of Jews surrounding Roosevelt include: Bernard Baruch, Felix Frankfurter, David E. Lilienthal, David Niles, Louis Brandeis, Samuel I. Rosenman, Henry Morgenthau, Jr., Benjamin V. Cohen, Rabbi Stephen Wise, Francis Perkins, Sidney Hillman, Herbert H. Lehman, Jesse I. Straus, Harold J. Laski, Charles E. Wyzanski, Samuel Untermyer, Edward Filene, David Dubinsky, Mordecai Ezekiel, Abe Fortas, Isador Lubin, Harry Dexter White (Weiss), David Weintraub, Nathan G. Silvermaster, Harold Glasser, Irving Kaplan, Solomon Adler, Benjamin Cardozo, Anna Rosenberg, and numerous others, almost to the exclusion of Gentile advisers. As a consequence, Roosevelt was surrounded by a milieu of Jewish hate and hostility toward Germany.[7]

Hitler is also correct that Jews had taken control of the Soviet Union. Capt. Montgomery Schuyler, a U.S. Army intelligence officer in Russia during its revolutionary period, stated in a report dated June 9, 1919:

A table made up in 1918, by Robert Wilton, correspondent of the London Times in Russia, shows at that time there were 384 commissars including 2 Negroes, 13 Russians, 15 Chinamen, 22 Armenians and more than 300 Jews. Of the latter number 264 had come from the United States since the downfall of the Imperial Government.”

Thus, the “Russian Revolution” had only 13 ethnic Russians and more than 300 Jews in its top governing body of 384 members.[8]

British Intelligence reports also confirm that Jews controlled the Communist revolution in the Soviet Union. The first sentence in a lengthy British Intelligence report dated July 16, 1919, states:

There is now definite evidence that Bolshevism is an international movement controlled by Jews.”

Even Winston Churchill, in an article appearing in the Illustrated Sunday Herald on Feb. 8, 1920, wrote:

There is no need to exaggerate the part played in the creation of Bolshevism and in the actual bringing about of the Russian Revolution by these international and for the most part atheistical Jews….”[9]

Hitler’s Final Solution to the Jewish problem was to force every Jew to leave Germany. Such a policy was highly discriminatory and unfair to the majority of Germany’s Jews. However, since Jews were the driving force behind Communism, Hitler felt that Jews had to be driven out to eliminate their subversive influence on Germany. Also, Hitler and many commentators believed that Germany’s economic program could not have succeeded by leaving intact the Jewish power structure in Germany.[10]

Forced population transfers have been codified as a crime against humanity in the statute of the International Criminal Court.[11] Hitler’s forced expulsion of Jews from Germany would thus constitute a crime under current international law. It should be noted, however, that more than 20 times as many ethnic Germans were expelled from their homelands after World War II as there were Jews in Germany when Hitler became Chancellor of Germany. These ethnic Germans also lost essentially all of their possessions and were exported under brutal conditions in which millions of them died. The fate of the German expellees constitutes a far greater crime under current international law than Hitler’s attempted forced expulsion of Jews from Germany.

While National Socialist Germany did practice racial discrimination, it is a myth that Germany claimed to be the “Master Race.” Hitler never made any such claim or used any term remotely resembling “Master Race.”Instead, Hitler used the term “Aryan” to represent all the Germanic peoples of Europe, including the British, Dutch, Swedes, Norwegians, Fins, Swiss, and all other European people of Germanic origin.[12] The term “Master Race,” so dearly beloved by anti-Germans, was never even used in SS training.[13]

The Western press also made every effort to invent racial controversies in Germany when none existed. At the 1936 Berlin Olympics, numerous newspapers wrote that Hitler had snubbed Jesse Owens after Owens had won an Olympic gold medal. When Owens was asked how it felt to be snubbed by the Führer, Owens said:

…When I passed near the Chancellor he arose, waved his hand at me and I waved back at him. I think the writers showed bad taste in criticizing the man of the hour in Germany.”[14]

Jesse Owens felt that he had been treated well by everyone at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Other nations involved in World War II also practiced discrimination against their minorities.

Poland passed a large number of additional anti-Jewish laws on March 29, 1938, the extremity of which was a good indication of Polish hatred of the Jews. The Poles sought to encourage the emigration of the greatest possible number of Jews from Poland at the least possible cost.[15] The United States also practiced racial discrimination against black people, with Jim Crow laws in the Deep South of the United States being especially discriminatory.

British leaders also made extremely racist public statements. Lord Halifax, the chief British architect of war against Germany, said in his first speech to the House of Commons that the British people were a “superior race” within an Empire which comprised more than a quarter of the world’s population. There is no record that Halifax ever recanted or made public apologies concerning his maiden speech to the British Parliament.[16] Winston Churchill stated to U.S. Vice-President Henry Wallace in May 1943 that America and Great Britain should not be apologetic about Anglo-Saxon superiority because Anglo-Saxons are superior.[17]

Finally, legal sterilization and eugenics were performed in other nations besides Germany. Approximately 36,000 legal sterilizations had been performed in the United States by 1941, and Denmark, Norway, and other countries had laws allowing sterilization.[18]Thus, the United States, Great Britain, Poland and other European nations had no legitimate basis to act as if Germany’s racial and eugenic discrimination was unique in the world.

Read more in Chapter 10 of Germany’s War

ENDNOTES

[1] Hitler, Adolf, Mein Kampf, translated by James Murphy, London: Hurst and Blackett Ltd., 1942, p. 173.

[2] Schmidt, Hans, Hitler Boys in America: Re-Education Exposed, Pensacola, FL: Hans Schmidt Publications, 2003, p. 14.

[3] Powers, Thomas, Heisenberg’s War: The Secret History of the German Bomb, New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 1993, p. 185.

[4] Bradberry, Benton L., The Myth of German Villainy, Bloomington, IN: AuthorHouse, 2012, p. 322. The Focus was originally called the Anti-Nazi Council. The name of the group was later changed in July 1936 to The Focus based on Winston Churchill’s wishes for a less negative title. See Irving, David, Churchill’s War (Vol. One), New York: Avon Books, 1987, pp. 54, 59. Churchill’s help in the launching and operation of The Focus is discussed in Gilbert, Martin, Churchill and the Jews: A Lifelong Friendship, New York: Henry Holt and Company, LLC, 2007, p. 136.

[5] Walendy, Udo, Truth for Germany: The Guilt Question of the Second World War, Washington, D.C.: The Barnes Review, 2013, pp. 275-276. See also Hughes, Emry, Winston Churchill: His Career in War and Peace, 1955, p. 145.

[6] Weber, Mark, “The Reichstag Speech of 11 December 1941: Hitler’s Declaration of War Against the United States,” The Journal of Historical Review, Vol. 8, No. 4, Winter 1988-1989, pp. 406, 411.

[7] Bradberry, Benton L., The Myth of German Villainy, Bloomington, IN: AuthorHouse, 2012, pp. 321, 339.

[8] Duke, David, Jewish Supremacism: My Awakening to the Jewish Question, 2ndedition, Mandeville, LA: Free Speech Press, 2007, pp. 47-48.

[9] Ibid., pp. 45-46, 48.

[10] Schmidt, Hans, Hitler Boys in America: Re-Education Exposed, Pensacola, FL: Hans Schmidt Publications, 2003, p. 58.

[11] De Zayas, Alfred-Maurice, A Terrible Revenge: The Ethnic Cleansing of the East European Germans, 2ndedition, New York: Palgrave Macmillan, 2006, p. 154.

[12] Bradberry, Benton L., The Myth of German Villainy, Bloomington, IN: AuthorHouse, 2012, pp. 268-269.

[13] Schmidt, Hans, SS Panzergrenadier: A true story of World War II, Pensacola, FL: Hans Schmidt Publications, 2001, p. 52.

[14] Schaap, Jeremy, Triumph: The Untold Story of Jesse Owens and Hitler’s Olympics, New York: Houghton Mifflin Company, 2007, p. 193.

[15] Hoggan, David L., The Forced War: When Peaceful Revision Failed, Costa Mesa, CA: Institute for Historical Review, 1989, pp. 151-152.

[16] Ibid., pp. 96, 187.

[17] Toye, Richard, Churchill’s Empire: The World That Made Him and the World He Made, New York: Henry Holt and Company, 2010, pp. 240-241.

[18] Nicholas, Lynn H., Cruel World: The Children of Europe in the Nazi Web, New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 2005, pp. 15-16.