Poll Shows 85% of Americans Value Free Speech Over PC Censorship—Majority Would Die to Protect It

By Jay Syrmopoulos

While identity politics has taken the mass media echo chamber by storm, the vast majority of Americans are opposed to adopting “hate speech” punishments like that of Germany – and are willing to die to protect their freedom of speech, according to new polling data from Rasmussen Reports.

The polling by Rasmussen Reports, conducted by telephone and online, found that an astonishing 85% of American adults believe the right to free speech takes precedence over protecting people from hateful words. In fact, out of those surveyed, only 8% thought that ensuring people aren’t offended was more important that unadulterated free speech.

Perhaps more importantly, 73% of Americans agreed with Voltaire’s famous quote — “I disapprove of what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” — and believe that the right to free speech is so important that they would be willing to die to defend a person’s free speech rights.

In fact, most Americans ranked the right to free speech as the most important Constitutional right—as it is seen as a foundational right from which other rights stem, and is viewed as more important than the other predicate rights enumerated in the Constitution.

The poll numbers also expose some very troubling trends.

Despite most Americans believing free speech is a critical right, only 28% believe they still have free speech today—with most Americans believing that Constitutional protections are often skirted in favor of political correctness.

Revealing a vast disconnect between reality, and what the media echo chamber portrays as reality, recent polling data shows that the overwhelming majority of Americans are against erasing the history of the Confederacy from public spaces. Most Americans are opposed to the removal of statues of “controversial” Confederate historical figures such as General Robert E Lee or Stonewall Jackson.

Rasmussen Reports polling found that 94% of likely voters agree with the sentiment that it’s better to learn from the wrongs of the past, rather than erase them—4% of likely voters were in favor of erasing the wrongs, 2% were undecided.

What Do Americans Think About Removing “Racist” Historical Monuments?

According to National Economics Editorial, here is how the polling data breaks down:

(i) Some 50% of American likely voters agreed with President Trump’s tweet that it’s “sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments.” Of the remaining half, 37% disagreed with the President, and 12% were undecided.

(ii) Americans were also more likely to think that removing said monuments would do more to harm race relations (39%) than to help them (28%).

(iii) A solid 88% of likely voters oppose removing the names and legacies for George Washington and Thomas Jefferson (on account of them holding slaves) from public places, by removing statues in their honor.

(iv) An even higher number of American likely voters, 90%, said that they were against closing or altering the Mount Rushmore monument because of its historical context—that is, conflict with Native Americans and the supposed glorification of slaveholders.

The biggest takeaway from polling data is that most Americans are not buying into the mainstream media’s divisive agenda. Most Americans simply want their history and culture to be left alone — with little room for identity politics and historical whitewashing. […]

This article originally appeared on The Free Thought Project.