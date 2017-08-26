Macron Has Spent $31,000 to Keep Looking Young Since Taking Office

PARIS — Maintaining his boyish good looks does not come cheap for President Emmanuel Macron. Since he became France’s youngest modern president in May, his office has spent 26,000 euros, or $31,000, for a makeup artist to be at the ready for his public appearances.

The Élysée Palace, the French president’s office, confirmed on Friday a report the day before in the magazine Le Point that said two bills, one for €10,000 and another for €16,000, had been sent to the palace for services provided by a makeup artist for Mr. Macron.

Officials told Francetvinfo that the charges were for “external services that took place in the recent months and that were suited to the moment’s urgency.”

Those moments, according to the president’s office, included “press conferences and visits abroad,” which apparently required a beautician to travel with Mr. Macron to promptly apply powder, toner and other cosmetics.

Since he assumed the presidency in May, Mr. Macron, 39, has bounded on to the international stage in carefully crafted public appearances with leaders several decades older, including President Trump, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and the German chancellor, Angela Merkel.