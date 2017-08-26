Israeli citizen charged in knife attack on Polish policeman

WARSAW, Poland — Polish prosecutors pressed charges Friday against an Israeli citizen alleged to have slightly hurt a police officer in Warsaw with a knife.

Prosecutors identified the suspect as Ibrahim H., withholding his last name as required under Polish law. They said he has been charged with assaulting a police officer and exposing an officer to the threat of loss of life or serious harm.

Warsaw police spokesman Robert Szumiata said the man attacked the agent with a knife Thursday, wounding him in the face.

Police had been called by residents anxious over the man’s strange behavior hours before a nearby concert by US band Allah-Las. A performance by the group the previous day in the Netherlands was cancelled due to a terror threat.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s