Israeli citizen charged in knife attack on Polish policeman

WARSAW, Poland — Polish prosecutors pressed charges Friday against an Israeli citizen alleged to have slightly hurt a police officer in Warsaw with a knife.

Prosecutors identified the suspect as Ibrahim H., withholding his last name as required under Polish law. They said he has been charged with assaulting a police officer and exposing an officer to the threat of loss of life or serious harm.

Warsaw police spokesman Robert Szumiata said the man attacked the agent with a knife Thursday, wounding him in the face.

Police had been called by residents anxious over the man’s strange behavior hours before a nearby concert by US band Allah-Las. A performance by the group the previous day in the Netherlands was cancelled due to a terror threat.