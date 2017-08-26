How ‘We Are All One’ Promotes Paedophilia Acceptance

http://www.renegadetribune.com/one-promotes-paedophilia-acceptance/

I was recommended the book The Lightworker’s Way and told it may help me understand my spirituality. The person does not know me extremely well, or I may have taken offence upon reading the parts of it that I could. It made me incredibly annoyed as the main message I got from it was ‘sympathise with and forgive peodophiles’.

Jewish-born Counselor and now self acclaimed meta-physician Doreen Virtue tells how she can see spirits, and that her main work is mediation between the living and the dead. The living are often survivors of sexual and or physical abuse and the dead are the abusers who are in remorse and need forgiveness, of course not for themselves, but for the living person who is punishing themselves because they cannot forgive the dead.

I hear this a lot in new age spirituality, that ‘unforgiveness is self poison’. I agree that you should not live in anger or hate everyday as this is not good for you, but it does not mean you should forgive people who have done unspeakable things to you.

This subject is one that stands firm in my world, as I have, amongst many other people, been abused as a child. I personally feel that saying ‘whatever goes on in this world should just be let go of’ is detrimental to the self value of the person who was abused.

The idea is that we are just going through stages of enlightenment, life after life, so nothing matters. The contradiction within new age spirituality really annoys me; if none of this matters, then why are we here?

The mind swims around with reasoning everything through this perception and we come to a point where it doesn’t matter if people just go out and rape little children, because in the next life, or heaven, they will be remorseful and then when they get forgiveness from the living they can ‘level up’ within heaven.

This meta-physician explains the doors within heaven as the colours of chakras, and when a paedophile is forgiven for his actions by the living, he gets taken away up to heaven and goes through an orangey-yellow colour doorway, which in the chakra system is one up from red, the chakra of the lust for flesh.

She explains paedophiles are on a low level of living, and seem to be obsessed with primitive longings, not seeing past the lust for flesh. She claims to be christian in faith and is exclaiming that god above sends people into the world knowing they are at the red chakra and will abuse children. Once dead they can be forgiven, and then they will get past this primitive urge in which they are currently trapped.

This book is one of the best selling spirituality and self help books on the shelves. Many women and men are reading that their dead relatives are hanging around them depressed, rubbing their depression off on the living. This is why the an abused person, who is still alive cannot find peace; it is not because of what happened to them, not because it is hard to rationalise, understand or forgive, but because the dead abuser is hanging around your energy field feeling guilty for his or her sins.

Doreen discusses how one woman found it particularly hard to forgive her father who stabbed her brother to death in front of her, and then stabbed her dog, who had tried to protect the boy. Because this woman was having a very hard time forgiving such an act, her dead brother came to speak with them and claime he had forgiven their father, but she still refused, until the meta-physician gave her an SUD (subjective units of distress) scale after wearing her out with mediation with her dead family. Doreen said her SUD scale was at two, and although the woman was exhausted, she could not give up the last little bit of anger and resentment, so the jewish-born christian healing meta-physician asked for the help of jesus to help her remove this last bit of unforgiveness; the woman shuddered and then released all of her pain.

When the woman arrived home she called the metaphysician and told her that for the first time she had finally looked into her dogs eyes and realised that her dog from childhood had never left her side at all, but just came back to her in another dog’s body.

What do I think about all of this spiritual stuff? I am not disclaiming the idea that we are an energetic force, nor that we can contact ‘other worlds’, as I have had some experiences myself that cannot be proven or logically in this realm’s terminology. I believe they take our truths and twist them; they tease us in with a little of what feels right and massacre it in front of our souls.

I do not agree with the idea that we must forgive people who have raped us, raped our siblings, or killed our siblings and pets, so that we are able to heal, and that this is the only way we can heal – through forgiveness. We are supposed to this because ‘we are all one’ and so the dead person gets to go up a heavenly chakra level and we can eventually find the peace we always needed.

I believe there would be as much healing if you watched a paedophile/ child murderer being hung for his vicious crimes. You would have a validation that your mind, body and soul is worthy of respect, love and care. It is not a vessel of energy for the ‘we are all one’ to practice how to behave.

The idea that earth was made for good people to ignore the behaviour of bad people does not make sense at all to me.

When reading so-called spirituality books, be critical and not gullible, as there are contradictions everywhere. As much as they try to reason that it is all okay, question it.

We are not here to be abused for the self development of other people in heaven. The new age movement is here to make us all believe in the importance of apathy and to remove our sense of justice and self worth. It takes away any racial heritage and culture and tells us nobody is important, that individuals do not matter and only what we cannot see is real.

It plays on our ‘feelings’, our connections with the metaphysical, to expound the idea that: You are not important. Your race, your nation, even the world itself, has no relevance to anything. It is a training ground of fuck ups.

They are trying to create a paedophile’s paradise on Earth. I do not want their spirituality and neither should you. Look for the overall message within the text and then question why they benefit from you believing such an idea and way of being, that ultimately we all create our own reality and existence and you created a world full of sick adults who torture children so that we could all understand ourselves better.

I come to the same conclusion over and over again, and it is a removal of the self that they desire. New age spirituality disassociates you from yourself; if you believe you are everything, then the suffering you held is nothing, for we could say you physically or sexually abused yourself and it was just masturbation and self harm really, in a sense. Then of course we may as well just forgive our overall learning experience throughout the realms and realities.

As ‘one’ there is no one.