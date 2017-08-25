White supremacist (White Idiot) charged in Pennsylvania over racist graffiti

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania — Police said Thursday that a Pennsylvania man who in the past has claimed to be associated with white supremacist groups has been jailed on charges he spray-painted graffiti including swastikas and racial epithets in several places near Philadelphia.

Coatesville police said 24-year-old George Rissell was charged with eight counts each of ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Police said the vandalism early Tuesday damaged the outside of a convenience store, a Mercedes Benz and a garage door.

Officials said the person or persons responsible then apparently went into neighboring Valley Township and left similar graffiti on street signs and the roadway.

Police said a surveillance photo they released of the suspect led to his arrest.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Rissell. He remained Wednesday night in the Chester County jail unable to post $150,000 bond.