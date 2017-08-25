George Lincoln Rockwell: In Memoriam (1918-1967)

This August 25, 2017 marks the 50th Anniversary of George Lincoln Rockwell‘s death at the hands of a punk named John Patler who had been closed to Rockwell’s circle for a time. Rockwell was killed by gunshots while leaving the Econowash laundromat at the Dominion Hills Shopping Center in the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia. It’s almost a strange coincidence that Rockwell died precisely during the same time the so-called ”Summer of Love” unfolded back that Summer of ’67 (we know that the whole counter-culture event was a CIA/MKUltra organized ‘project’). One of these tragic twists of fate, I should say. Regardless the ‘tin-fold hat conspiracy theorist’ in me tells me that Rockwell might have been terminated by some alphabet soup agency of sorts as part of a certain agenda.

As a homage to the man I decided to post what is probably my favourite speech by him, recorded precisely in May of 1967, just a few months before his tragic death. Rockwell sounds energetic, sometimes funny (no wonder, he came from a family of artists from the show business) to the point of sounding almost like a stand-up comedian responding with bare facts to the occasional laughs and hostile rants by the audience (apparently mostly consisting of Liberal students and other people of the same ilk), but most of all Rockwell sounds right, through and through, even if some of his statements might sound a bit dated today after five decades. A lot has changed ever since but the enemy is still the same one, and he is still using the same old tactics.

I wonder if anyone up to this point has been able to deliver speeches in such an entertaining fashion while disclosing such ‘dangerous’ statements. If some people here have never listened to this speech I highly recommend listening to it now. Next March 9, 2018 will also mark the 100th Anniversary of George Lincoln Rockwell’s birth, so I will write that down on my notebook. Rockwell was one of these rare men in a million.

Trivia: August 25th also marks the 117th anniversary of Friedrich Nietzsche‘s death.

George Lincoln Rockwell speaking at UCLA 5/16/1967