22 Million Americans (White Idiots) Support “Neo-Nazis”, New Poll Indicates

Nine per cent of Americans say holding “neo-Nazi or white supremacist” views is acceptable, according to a new poll.

(Independent)

The Washington Post ABC poll was carried out in the wake of the violence which erupted by the antifa at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville earlier this month. If extrapolated to the entire US population, nine per cent would equate to 22 million people.

The survey, which found President Donald Trump’s overall approval rating of 37 per cent was not substantially different to his 36 per cent mark in July, was conducted from 16-20 August and from speaking to 1,014 adults across the United States.

President Trump’s response to the clashes between Nationalists, KKK members and alt-right supporters and antifa militants at Charlottesville has led to him being condemned by some anti-american members of Congress, leading business executives and military leaders.

The Alt-right movement has gained increasing attention since Donald Trump’s presidential bid and his time in the White House.