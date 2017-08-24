Gun Show Returns with Hitler Memorabilia

Adolf Hitler’s personal writing desk will be on display when the Saratoga Springs Gun and Militaria Show makes its return to the City Center.

(Daily Gazette)

The gun show, hosted by New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates, had been at the City Center for 32 years. The show returns after opposition from local politicians, and after leaders from NEACA and the venue had been unable to agree on dates for future shows beyond the last show in August 2016.

The return will take place Sept. 2 and 3 with collectors and dealers from throughout the Northeast. There will be more than 200 tables set up.

In addition to Hitler’s desk, there will also be a chair and valet stand from his Munich apartment from the 1930s.