Russian envoy to Sudan found dead at Khartoum residence

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Russia’s ambassador to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinsky, was found dead in the pool of his Khartoum residence on Wednesday, Sudanese officials said.

“The Russian ambassador died this evening at his Khartoum residence,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving a cause of death.

A senior police officer told AFP that an initial investigation had ruled out “foul play” as the cause of the ambassador’s death, which was confirmed by Moscow.

The ambassador, who was born in 1954, “died while he was swimming in his pool at his house,” the officer said.

A diplomatic source also said that the Russian envoy in his 60s was found dead in the swimming pool of his residence in north Khartoum.

“We grieve to announce that on August 23 in Khartoum the Russian ambassador to Sudan, M. Shirinsky, died,” Russia’s RIA Novosti state news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry in Moscow.

“As soon as we receive detailed information from the Russian embassy staff in Khartoum, we will give information on the circumstances of the death of our colleague,” it said.