Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Rishon Lezion for allegedly burning to death 80 parrots.

The 60-year-old is suspected of lighting the birds’ cage on fire as a result of a dispute with their owner, a tenant at an apartment he owns, police said.

The man is set to be indicted on Wednesday during a hearing at the Lod District Court, according to police.

Authorities are also seeking to hold the man in custody until the end of legal proceedings.