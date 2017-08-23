Lawyers for fired Google programmer ask other employees to come forward

A law firm representing James Damore, who was fired from Google earlier this month for writing a controversial internal memo, is asking other former and current employees to come forward with “illegal employment practices” at Google.

A blog post from Damore’s firm specifically solicited those who had been reprimanded for “refusing to comply with the political orthodoxy at the company” or had faced retaliation over their political views or whistleblowing.

“On behalf of current firm clients, Dhillon Law Group is investigating Google’s employment discrimination against employees on the basis of their political views and other protected characteristics, as well as retaliation against employees for complaining about these violations of labor laws,” the firm wrote in a blog post on its website.

Business Insider confirmed on Wednesday that the Dhillon Law Group is representing Damore.

Damore was fired after a memo he wrote criticizing Google’s diversity efforts was leaked and went viral. Among other things, he argued that women are predisposed to “neuroticism” and have a lower tolerance for stress and are therefore less inclined to pursue careers in computer programming. He suggested such factors should be integrated into any diversity effort moving forward.

“To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a subsequent email to employees.

Google has since become a target for conservatives, who have rallied around Damore.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson defended the company’s record on workplace discrimination.

“We have strong policies against retaliation, harassment and discrimination in the workplace. We also strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves. An important part of our culture is lively debate. But like any workplace that doesn’t mean that anything goes,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Dhillon has asked people to come forward for “purposes of potential legal representation.”