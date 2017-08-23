Anti-Muslim fliers with swastikas found in California town

Fliers bearing swastikas were found on the streets of Alameda, California, near San Francisco, local media reported, the latest in a string of “hate incidents” in the city.

The fliers depict a Muslim woman wearing a traditional hijab headdress above the caption, “Help me kill you, stupid!” A large swastika takes up the bottom left section of the flier.

According to local television station KRON4, the fliers were found near a Muslim community center, and prompted a small gathering in support of the Muslim community on Monday night.

The fliers, found on the city’s Sherman Street by a resident on Monday, follow last week’s vandalizing of a synagogue and scrawling of a swastika on a car in the city.

Last Wednesday, vandals broke windows and damaged a door at Temple Israel of Alameda. Police are investigating that incident as a hate crime.

And on Thursday, a resident reported finding a swastika drawn in the dust on their parked car in the city.