Why the Right Should NOT Unite

“Racism is evil — and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

President Donald Trump, 14 August 2017

“America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms.”

George H.W. and W. Bush, 16 August 2017

Fifty percent of U.S. marriages end in divorce. This proves some people definitely should NOT unite. Maybe they should remain just friends or share a dance together and go their separate ways. I believe what is true for individuals can also be true for organized groups. Hence, the title of this article.

In the case of organizations, they can easily be infiltrated by COINTELPRO types or convenient stooges. The finger has already been pointed at Charlottesville organizer Jason Kessler. Keep in mind that the storyi should be fully examined as it was sourced from the SPLC—I’m pointing this out to show that such a thing is easily possible. Also consider allegations now surfacing that a key KKK participant who applied for the rally permit in July–”Chris Baker”–was actually an FBI informant who had previously stabbed another Klan member.ii In light of the predictable witch-hunt outcome of the Charlottesville rally (in which the herded “united rightists” were attacked and then portrayed as the aggressors) I have no doubt that at least a few of the organizers were witting or unwitting accomplices.

Mike King of the Tomato Bubble blog asks some rather pointed questions in this regard about the allegedly Bush-friendly chief organizer and “united right’s” new media-appointed leader, Richard Spencer:

How did “Richard Spencer” suddenly emerge as our leader…what has this Spencer character ever achieved? Why, over the course of the past year, has he, relative to other true conservative nationalists, been showered with such media publicity? …Spencer, an effeminate-sounding atheist, does not tolerate “anti-gay” views at his events, and his pedigree seems more establishmentarian than rebel — having graduated from St. Mark’s elite prep school in Dallas, Texas before moving on to Duke University. His election night rallying cry of “Hail Trump” and occasional use of German terms stink of contrived imposterism.”iii

I myself view with trepidation another Charlottesville player–Daily Stormer’s Andrew Anglin–after his shameless pandering for Donald Trump and the cartoon character “Pepe” during the 2016 election. Much like that 1979 Doobie Bros. tune “What A Fool Believes”–”the wise man reasons away but the fool believes until he sees”–Trump has rewarded Anglin’s (and Spencer’s “Heil Trump”) followers with the footnoted statement about all the whites he hates, especially white nationalists, white supremacists and neo-Nazis: To top it off, Trump looks to be readying for more war and abandonment of most of his faux populist campaign promises.

Anglin also previously was mixed up with Spencer in the abortive “neo-Nazi” march in Montana that, while it never actually took place, encouraged Jewish activists to move to that state (a small piece of white America that is still mostly intact) and proceed to agitate the population and activate hostile police and government officials. Sorry, Andrew, I have nothing against hearing the views of Hitler or National Socialists, but Americans have been brainwashed for decades on the subject. You do realize that many ordinary Americans whose support you hope to receive (?) are terrified by things like swastikas and skinheads? These are the “facts on the ground” that are self evident. Public acceptance will never be won in this way as long as people are not in the streets starving or being herded and whipped in work gang–Rockwell and the ANP tried it for years without success.

Perhaps I’m being a little harsh with Andrew. His Montana “Nazi” non-march did win over one important group: The Jewish Defense League (JDL.) It’s worth noting that many extremist Jews consider Anglin’s beloved President Trump to be either the Jewish Messiah or the equivalent of John the Baptist, paving the way for the Jewish “Mosiach” whom Medieval woodcuts portray with armfuls of dead whites.iv And, despite problems with GoDaddy, I can still get to Daily Stormer and Mr. Anglin has certainly not been threatened by the JDL.v

As for the actual provocateur in Charlottesville, we are now hearing reports that the car he drove was not his, he had no driver’s license, he was in an adult guardianship, that he was given the car by the FBI who groomed him, that he had been repeatedly institutionalized (hence his records were sealed under HIPAA, which is likely as you are hearing little or nothing about him.) How could Mr. Trump—apparently ready to launch a massive Afghan incursion (on behalf of Eretz Israel and the Bush opium trade) despite his campaigning like Roosevelt and Wilson before him on a peace platform–be unaware of this? Answer: He can’t be.vi

So how to deal with questionable organizers, government provocateurs, and incompetents while providing a platform for the white nationalist and related communities? In the present situation NOT by “uniting the right.” Charlottesville showed this strategy was an abject failure that may one day be compared to the infamous “Children’s Crusade” of the Middle Ages. (Actually two crusades, one from France and one from Germany. The Pope told the German children to go home, and some managed to return. The unfortunate French children that managed to board ships to the Mid East “somehow” found themselves captured by Arab slavers and their (((bankers))).vii

For legal reasons alone “uniting the right “ as things stand after Charlottesville is a prescription for destroying the right. What’s needed instead is a position paper that can be voluntarily subscribed to by groups and be the basis for joint rallies or protests. Ideally, this would be prepared by an independent party and circulated to interested groups for suggested changes until a workable platform is achieved. This platform might include support of free expression, an end to cultural genocide directed at whites, an end to racist “affirmative action” quotas, an end to forced nonwhite immigration and welfare for illegal immigrants, an end to treasonous offshoring of industrial capacity and technologies, an end of promotion and support for genocidal LGBT and “family planning” abortion mills, etc., etc. As a former PR man and journalist, I’d lead off such a document with the phrase “TAKE THE SHACKLES OFF THE WHITE MAN…If we take the shackles off things will correct themselves and all humans will be better off than they are today.” THAT is the so-called “white supremacy”–one that will benefit all mankind–most feared by the “Judeocracy.” In other words, “Join us in resisting tyranny.”

Using this alternative approach to unifying, one or more groups can be “taken out” by the media or law enforcement without bringing down the whole lot. (The technique of “compartmentalization” has been time tested by groups such as the Jesuits and Illuminati…so we know they work.)

Some may say such a document is impossible because no one would agree. So, how can some say we can “unite the right”? If it’s possible to “unite the right” we can also come up with a common platform most can support. This way, if one group is composed of infiltrators, these can be disavowed as all the groups are independent. Especially if they violate the official ground rules agreed by all. We can say, “We all support this platform but we are not connected.” (To be really safe, I’d create a limited-liability corporate organizing entity to handle major rallies. Nevada offers closely-held corporations that can be set up for a few hundred dollars, don’t require annual meetings or reams of paperwork, and only require one corporate officer and shareholder—so much the better if that officer is a pauper or otherwise “judgment proof.”)

There’s a very practical reason for doing things this way. ALL the groups involved in Charlottesville-type rallies if they are asserting they are “united” are also jointly and severally liable for civil damages (and even criminal sanctions) arising from the actions of any group’s members. Does anyone remember what happened to the former Aryan Nations? Hint: they were sued into oblivion.viii By uniting with questionable groups—even only one such group that is functioning in a stooge capacity—groups (potentially YOU) allied with the “TORTFEASOR” (provocateur) can face Joint and Several Liability if you are successfully tried civilly. That means if the stooge group or any other group involved cannot pay their share of damages YOU potentially could pay the whole judgment. (True, you’d have the right to recover damages, but most likely from a facade. Even worse, “ALT RIGHT” (I hate that term) defendants suing one another would likely destroy any cohesiveness in the unified group and hold the organization’s beliefs up to ridicule.)ix

An added “benefit” of being aligned with a stooge or COINTELPRO-type group would come if the current furor leads to U.S. passage of a new type of “hate” law—one already advocated in 2004 by G.W. Bush and the former U.N. head Kofi Annan.

It’s important that the so-called “Alt Right” understand that Sec. 7(a) of Basic Israeli Law defines Israel as the “State of the Jewish People worldwide…” Sec. 13(b)(2) of the Israeli Penal Code claims jurisdiction over offenses. committed against Jews anywhere in the world.x The right “hate” law would give Israeli courts jurisdiction over “thought criminals” and critics of Israel outside that country! All defendants in the above scenario could wind up like John Demjanjuk!

WHAT THE CURRENT CULTURAL DESTRUCTION PORTENDS

Many bloggers are downplaying the importance of the current mad rush to destroy longstanding cultural monuments in the “Messianic year” of 2017, such as those commemorating the dead of the American Civil War. They say whites and blacks are simply being played off against one another. I believe they are dead wrong, at least to the meaning of this destruction. The rallying cry at Charlottesville “We will not be replaced” was certainly appropriate except that the white man already has been replaced with robots, China, India and hordes of aliens. It is only his mass murder, total enslavement and final racial destruction that awaits. A massive ramp-up of war is now in store with Americans being asked by Mr. Trump to “trust me.” That should take care of some of us…



Of course destroying these monuments is a clear violation of the Genocide Convention.xiThe U.N. would claim this is incorrect as whites are not “indigenous.” I beg to differ. There is considerable evidence that whites were present in the Americas prior to 9,000 B.C. (BCE) such as the Kennewick man in Washington that appears to be Caucasian.xii No assertion is made that today’s Indians developed in North America. In fact, an Indian tribe has demanded return of the Kennewick bones to prevent DNA testing that one has to assume would conclusively prove the remains were from a WHITE American, circa 9000 B.C. Rather, like the Europeans, the Indians also migrated to North America. So why should they alone (and not Caucasians) be singled out for protection from cultural genocide?

Sadly, cultural genocide usually precedes violent genocide. The concept of Year Zeroxiii has its origins in the Cambodian genocide based on the Year 1 of the earlier (((French Revolution)))xiv in which the French head choppers (recently praised by Trump on Bastille Day—that was no accident I think) determined all the old history and culture would be wiped out and a new calendar started with Year 1. This involved killing something like 5-million French, many of Celtic origin, and desecrating Christian churches. Some churches were renamed “Temples of Reason” and, like today’s Femen and Pussy Riot (also no accident), prostitutes were put on the altars of these new temples.

