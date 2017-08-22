The Congressional Black Caucus Is Ready to Throw Trump Out on the White House Lawn (LOL….)

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) is the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, which includes 49 members. He is also ready to begin the discussion about impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“Am I concerned about high crimes and misdemeanors? Absolutely. Am I concerned about this president’s fitness to serve? Absolutely,” he reportedly said on a conference call.

While any Trump impeachment efforts would likely fail right now, this move is notable for the Congressional star-power the caucus represents and could mark a major shift in the way elected officials discuss the president’s fitness to serve.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) are both members of the CBC, along with Rep Maxine Waters (D-CA) and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA). Rep. Mia Love of Utah is the lone Republican member.

Richmond’s agenda when Congress reconvenes will specifically include deciding whether the CBC should support impeachment as its official position.

In the meantime, Richmond wants a planned meeting between White House officials and leaders of U.S. historically black colleges and univerisities to be cancelled.

“This White House isn’t serious about improving our HBCUs,” he said. “They brought all those HBCU presidents to town, they took a picture in the Oval Office, and then they did nothing.”