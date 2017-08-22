Ryan Condemns Trump’s ‘Both Sides’ Remark but Tries to Move On

Mr. Ryan acknowledged that he would like the president to use Twitter less frequently, although he admitted that the possibility was unlikely.

“Do I wish there would be a little less tweeting? Of course I do,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s going to change,” he added, then echoed Mr. Trump’s assertion that he uses Twitter to communicate directly with the public.

Mr. Ryan was one of the first Republican lawmakers to condemn the deadly violence in Charlottesville after a confrontation between white nationalist groups and counter-protesters left one woman dead and several injured. But like many in his party, Mr. Ryan initially did not criticize Mr. Trump by name for his remarks blaming “both sides” for the violence.

During the town hall-style meeting, Mr. Ryan referred to the death of the woman, Heather Heyer, as “domestic terrorism,” earning scattered applause.

When pressed by Jake Tapper, the CNN anchor, on reluctance within the Republican Party to condemn the president’s remarks on white supremacists, Mr. Ryan sought to shift the discussion. He said that while he thought the president “messed up,” more of a response was needed from everyone, regardless of party.

“We all have a lot more to do,” Mr. Ryan said. “We have a lot more to do in this area. And I think we have a lot more to do to make sure these guys don’t get normalized.”

He applauded the president’s new strategy on Afghanistan.

“We cannot allow another safe haven for terrorists to materialize again,” Mr. Ryan said, labeling what he saw as a new Trump doctrine: “principled realism.”

For Mr. Ryan, the forum was an opportunity to promote the Republican push to overhaul the tax code before Congress returns from its summer recess. Lawmakers will also confront impending deadlines on the federal budget and the country’s borrowing limit, which must be raised by the deadline or risk defaulting on the country’s debt obligations.

Mr. Ryan, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and the majority leader and White House officials have said that rewriting the tax code is a priority.

“It hasn’t been done since the year I got my driver’s license, 1986,” Mr. Ryan said.

In a response to a student’s question about Mr. Trump’s bellicose warnings to North Korea, Mr. Ryan said he felt it was important that the president hold Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, accountable for his “reckless rhetoric.”

“The options are not pretty options,” Mr. Ryan said, adding that he was not only concerned about Pyongyang’s nuclear missile tests, but its potential ability to sell the weapons.

Democrats have criticized Mr. Ryan for going nearly two years without holding a traditional town hall open to the public. His events, including meetings over the Fourth of July weekend this summer, are often private and consist of presubmitted questions from the public.

CNN preselected the attendees at Monday’s event, primarily from Mr. Ryan’s district, and the questions they asked.