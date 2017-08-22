Afghanistan: Trump’s Forever War

http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1228#comment-2019221

Trump: “Our new strategy breaks from previous approaches that set artificial calendar-based deadlines. We are making clear to the Taliban that they will not win on the battlefield.”

‘New strategy?’ Naah. SAME thing as the past 16 years — if this doesn’t work, try that.

It’s the longest war in US history already, only now we won’t set dates for Trump’s Forever War in Afghanistan. “We are not nation-building again,” says Trump, “we are killing terrorists.”

And the more “terrorists” you “kill,” dear Donald, the more “terrorists” will multiply. It’s that ‘war on terror’ that just won’t quit. You’re a globalist now, Mr Trump, and the Jewish-controlled war party (cruise missile dems and kill ‘em all repubs,) got you under their thumb.

We’re sending ‘dozens’ of Marines (or ‘hundreds,’ maybe ‘thousands,’ but Trump’s not telling.) Oh, that’ll scare the Taliban who have control of about 45% of Afghanistan which just vowedto “turn Afghanistan into a US graveyard.”

Afghanistan is known as the “Graveyard of Empires.” It will soon become the graveyard of Trump’s presidency.

Mattis the Dog, with the “expanded authority” Trump is granting him, wants thousands of troops, so that means mission creep as he slides a few hundred in at a time with a little here, a little there, with appropriations snuck into congressional bills, and poached from the federal budget, or clawed back from non-accountable dark money from the CIA’s stash of Afghan opium bucks.

We’ll stay there until the Afghanis love us, or until we get a fully trained and reliable Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, whichever comes first.

DON’T Hold your breath for either. The more military operations the US conducts the more the local people come to hate Jewmerica and join the “terrorists.” The US is a great recruiter for the Taliban, just as it was for al-Qaeda and it’s daughter, ISIS, which is gaining a foothold in Afghanistan, too.

Mattis wants to take a ‘regional approach’ involving Pakistan and India to combating the Taliban and an offshoot of ISIS, called Islamic State-Khorasan Province. The key player in the regional approach is neighboring Pakistan, per General Dunsford, which won’t work “unless we have a higher degree of cooperation from Pakistan,” says he.

When Pakistan doesn’t crack down enough to Presidents Mattis’ and McMaster’s, er Trump’s, satisfaction, this means Mattis will have to pull out the plans for direct US military operations in Pakistan. That’s a Forever War worth flip-flopping for.

Obama’s drone war didn’t work murdering non-combatant Pakistanis and refugee Afghanis in Pakistan. More people who hate Jewmerica joined the Taliban, al Qaeda, or ISIS.

Trump’s new “strategy” doesn’t say how he’s going to get Pakistan to change current policies, either.

And now Bannon’s Breitbart ain’t too happy about it all. Indeed, Trump’s Breitbart base resents Trump’s radical flip-flopping speech that contradicts his promise to end the Afghanistan war and pull the troops out.

And Ann Coulter, a former Trump fan, tweeted: “It doesn’t matter who you vote for. The military-industrial complex wins.”

Right. Who benefits? JEWS. Spread the warmongering around, keep it coming, do it anywhere you can, next up Iran, and that West Wing democrat, General Kushner, gets a slap on the back from his synagogue buddies. That’s why all the neocon Jews and their Gentile shills are calling Trump’s speech, “presidential.” Tout war, you’re “presidential.” Tout peace, you’re “weak and cowardly.”

Jewish Wall Street and its Defense Contractor clients will have a LONG and BLOODY Bar Mitzvah. (Goys not invited, send them off to war instead, let them lose their legs, an arm, or a life. Well, after all, they’re goys, so who cares?…Jews don’t send their own to fight their wars.)

And oh, in case you forgot, here’s some Tweets worth flip-flopping for:

Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

“When will we stop wasting our money on rebuilding Afghanistan? We must rebuild our country first.”

Oct 7, 2011

Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

“It is time to get out of Afghanistan. We are building roads and schools for people that hate us. It is not in our national interests.”

Feb 27, 2012

Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

“China is getting minerals from Afghanistan. We are getting our troops killed by the Afghani govt. Time to get out.”

Feb 29, 2012

Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

“We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. Their government has zero appreciation. Let’s get out!”

November 21, 2013

In sum, Trump is actually calling his Afghan strategy an “America First” policy. George Orwell couldn’t have said it any better.

+Brother Nathanael

Real Jew News

http://www.realjewnews.com/

For More See: Trump Fights Jewry’s War On Iran @

http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1190

Who’s Pushing War With North Korea? @

http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1228