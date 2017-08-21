SYRIA’S ASSAD SAYS WAR STILL NOT WON BUT WEST’S PLOTS FOILED

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Sunday (August 20) that while his country had foiled Western designs to topple him, his army had not won defeated insurgents and the fight was continuing.

He said that:…”the signs of victory are there. But signs are something and winning is something else.”

In a televised address, Assad said that even though there were signs of victory after six-and-a-half years of civil war, the “battle continues, and where we go later and it becomes possible to talk about victory…that’s a different matter”.

He did not elaborate on that point.

However, he said the assistance extended by stalwart allies Russia, Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement had enabled the army to make battlefield gains and reduce the burden of war.

“Tthere are chapters that are going to be written about our friends”, he said before naming who these friends are, “ Iran, Imam Khamenei, about Russia and President Putin, about Hezbollah and Sayed Nasrallah.” He said as the crowd around him clapped and applauded.

He said his country welcomed Russian-brokered, regional ceasefire deals that Moscow is seeking to extend elsewhere in Syria as these would end bloodshed and bring an end to insurgency and pardoning of rebels.