POLL: ISRAELIS AMONG HAPPIEST EMPLOYEES (LOL….)

There are other factors that rank higher than salary to determine employees’ overall satisfaction with their jobs, according to a survey published on Sunday by the Israeli start-up company Dapulse.

According to the survey, not only did salary rank the lowest on the list of factors contributing to employees’ overall happiness in the workplace, it also suggested that Israelis are among the happiest employees in the world.

The report surveyed some 10,000 Dapulse platform users employed in a variety of some 60 industries including accounting, construction, graphic design, finance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and technology in 136 countries throughout July.

Dapulse, is known in the hi-tech sector for developing workplace task managing and communications platforms.

Out of the 10,000 responders, a third were from Israel, another third were from the United States and the rest came from the remaining 134 countries.

83% of the responders identified as managers (having at least one person reporting to them). Although only 47% of the total responders defined themselves as happy at their jobs, 59% were optimistic about their professional future.

This survey also revealed that out of those 136 participating countries, Israel tied with the United States on overall happiness of employees at work.

The results showed that the most important thing for employees across the globe was employment in a field the employee is passionate about, followed by working for a company that positively contributes to the world, a sense of personal recognition, working for a prestigious company and an ability to balance work and personal life. Salary considerations were placed at the bottom of this list.

According to Dapulse CEO, Roee Mann: “Israeli workers are in a good place in the world because one of the things that contribute to happiness at work is the ability to express and influence people, and that is something inherent in Israeli culture, unlike other places in the world.”

“Happiness definitely has implications,” he said. “Workers who are happy at work will demonstrate greater motivation and will consequently be more efficient, more loyal, committed to the workplace and serve as corporate ambassadors.”