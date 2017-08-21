Petition to Label Antifa as Terrorists Hits 100k Signatures

A call on the Donald Trump administration to officially classify the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization has reached the 100,000-signature threshold for a mandatory response from the White House.

(RT)

The petition was launched on August 17, and in just three days, topped the minimum of 100,000 signatures required to prompt a formal response from the White House.

The previous US administration had committed to respond within 30 days to any petition that gains over 100,000 signatures, and in some form, answered to over 300 of them since ‘We the People’ was launched in 2011. Donald Trump’s administration, however, has left almost a dozen petitions unanswered since he assumed office in February, and even considered closing the service down.

The Antifa movement is on the rise in the wake of Charlottesville tragedy earlier this month, where a man drove his car into a crowd of counter protesters at the “Unite the Right” rally, killing one person and injuring 19 others after Antifa protesters who did not have a permit to attend the rally, attacked his car with baseball bats and threw bottles filled with rocks at him.

The suspect in the case, James Fields Jr. joined hundreds of white people, Nationalists and members of the Ku Klux Klan who descended on Charlottesville on August 12 to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The Antifa movement has been at the forefront in the fight against the patriotic and nationalist groups. Ever since Donald Trump won the election, Antifa supporters have repeatedly clashed with his supporters.

And the creator of the petition has argued exactly that, accusing Antifa of “violent actions in multiple cities and their influence in the killings of multiple police officers throughout the United States.”

He added that “terrorism is defined as the use of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political aims,” and urged the Pentagon to be “consistent in its actions.”

“Just as they rightfully declared ISIS a terror group, they must declare Antifa a terror group – on the grounds of principle, integrity, morality, and safety,” the the petition reads.