Oregon highway overpasses eclipsed by anti-Semitic banners

Signs with anti-Semitic messages were hung on highway overpasses in Oregon, which is welcoming visitors hoping to experience Monday’s rare solar eclipse.

The banners were hung on two northbound highways, which were heavily traveled by California tourists heading to the state to get a better view of the celestial event, according to local reports.

The banners read, “UNJEW HUMANITY,” “Eclipse Whitey,” and “Jewish Financing Available,” the Oregon Statesman Journal reported on Saturday. They were taken down later on Saturday.

Beth Dershowitz of Sacramento told the Oregonian in an email that the banners upset her, her husband Michael, and their children during their family road trip on Saturday. She said her husband took photos of the banners to show state transportation officials.

View image on Twitter

The Oregonian 

@Oregonian

Oregon eclipse tourists greeted by Anti-Semitic banners on overpass http://bit.ly/2fVnbgq 

3:36 PM – Aug 19, 2017

“I cannot believe that we still have to face this vicious anti-Semitism in such a public place in 2017,” she wrote. “We want to expose this hatred so people stop pretending like it isn’t happening in our own backyards.”

In June, a sign blaming Jews for the September 11 attacks was hung from a pedestrian bridge over an interstate highway in Portland, Oregon.

Advertisements

One comment

  1. They should look at themselves before asking why people are pushed inro reacting.

    Why are they against (US) America First policy for the US ?

    Is any statement such as “As an Israeli and an American, I represent…” acceptable in any Parliament of any non-US country ?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s