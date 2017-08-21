Michigan man sentenced to probation for threatening to kill children and Jews

A Michigan man who used Twitter to threaten to kill children and Jews in mass shooting attacks was sentenced to two years of probation.

A judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday gave David Lenio, 29, the probation sentence after giving him credit for the four months he served in jail after his February arrest, which ended after his trial in June.

A jury in June acquitted Lenio of two felonies – aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit a crime, and convicted him on the lesser charge of malicious use of telecommunications. He was released from prison on his own recognizance following the June trial.

In addition to probation, Lenio was ordered to stay away from synagogues and schools and to not use computers, Fox17 in West Michigan reported.

Lenio’s father said his son suffers from mental illness, Fox reported.

He was arrested in 2015 in Montana for making similar threats, and released to his parents in Grand Rapids with the condition that he not use social media.

The threats made on Twitter when he was in Montana included a tweet saying he wanted to execute 30 or more grade school children — to exceed the number killed at Sandy Hook in December 2012.

He also posted tweets about shooting up a synagogue, and that he wanted to put two bullets “in the head” of a rabbi or Jewish leader, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.