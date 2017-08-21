Far-Right Austrian Leader Visits Israel, Yad Vashem

It is a disgrace that a vile and contemptible figure as Heinz-Christian Strache, leader of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), should visit Israel on an El Al flight and tour Yad Vashem in the plain light of day, as he did Tuesday morning.
The FPÖ are a party not befitting of an invitation to Israel. They came to international prominence in 1999 under the leadership of the late Jörg Haider who had “a long public record of defending the policies of Nazi Germany and of justifying individual actions during those years,” writes the Anti-Defamation League. He also had a record of minimizing the Holocaust, referring to the concentration camp Mauthausen “as a ‘punishment camp,’ implying that those interred there were criminals.”
Today the FPÖ remains a stridently anti-immigrant party, as well as nationalistic and anti-European. Strache, who has led the FPÖ since 2005, has repeatedly played upon fears within Austria of the Turkish and Muslim minorities in his election campaigns. In the 2010 municipal elections in Vienna, Strache’s FPÖ ran on the slogan, “Mehr Mut für Wiener Blut,” meaning more courage for Viennese blood. The second line of the slogan reads, “Too many foreigners does no one any good.” Strache himself once reportedly compared public protests outside the Wiener Korporations-Ball “to the Nazis’ persecution of Jews during Kristallnacht.”
Reported YNet:
Strache, who failed in a bid to become mayor of Vienna last year, has himself been accused of anti-Semitism in the past. In 2012, he was vilified over a cartoon posted on his Facebook page that depicted a fat banker with a hooked nose and six-pointed star buttons on his sleeve. The banker was gorging himself at the expense of a thin man representing “the people.” Austrian President Heinz Fischer called it “the low point of political culture which deserves to be universally and roundly condemned”. Strache denied being anti-Semitic and has since repeatedly denounced anti-Semitism.
To have Strache or anyone from the FPÖ set foot on the grounds of Yad Vashem then, is tantamount to assailing Israel in its collective grief. But what makes the insult worse is that the Likud enabled this act of sacrilege, extending the invitation to Strache, who has “traveled to [Israel] on an official invitation from the Likud” where he will “lead confidential discussions with senior representatives of Israeli politics,” the FPÖ said in a statement.
Neither the Israeli Foreign Ministry nor the Austrian Embassy in Tel Aviv were reportedly involved in Strache’s visit.
Austria’s Die Presse reported that there has been a concerted effort between Strache and David Lasar—who sits on Vienna’s city council and is a prominent Jewish member of the FPÖ—on the one hand and officials within the Likud on the other to normalize relations between the two parties, over the heads of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior Israeli politicians. Shimon Peres, for example, declined a meeting with Strache. “This person is unworthy of meeting Peres,” a source in the former president’s office told Haaretz.
Israel’s Channel 1 named Eli Hazan, head of the Likud’s department for foreign diplomacy and external ties, and Michael Kleiner, president of Likud’s tribunal, as those actively pushing for closer ties with Austria’s far right. “Kleiner has connections to Strache and the FPÖ, and has been trying for years to persuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, senior cabinet members, and the Foreign Ministry to change their attitude to them and to lift the ban forbidding any association with them,” Barak Ravid wrote in Haaretz.
As part of the recalibration of the far right in Europe, parties including the FPÖ, Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom in the Netherlands, and the Front National in France under Marine Le Pen have sought to present themselves as pro-Israel. At once, they have redirected their hateful energies away from Jews (for the most part) and towards Europe’s newest and most visible minority group: Muslims. Indeed, some far right groups like the thuggish English Defense League tried to establish ‘Jewish divisions’ to actively recruit Jews to their crusade.
With this in mind, there are two ways to account for the Likud’s invitation: either, Hazan and Kleiner are hopelessly naïve, or they are precisely aware of who the FPÖ are, in which case one has to suspect them of harboring rather sinister motives about which one dare not speculate. Either way, it’s indefensible. Inviting the heirs of fascists to tour the national memorial to victims of the Holocaust isn’t exactly a good look for the governing party of a liberal, democratic state.
Until my early adulthood, I had no family names or faces to connect with the Holocaust. I always assumed that, on my father’s side, any members of his extended Lithuanian family who didn’t manage to escape their shtetls for America or elsewhere had become victims of the Nazis. Unexpectedly, though, the first time I had confirmation in writing about my family’s connection to the Holocaust came from my mother’s side of the family—the Sephardic side.
As I was sifting through some family memorabilia in my parents’ Virginia home about 15 years ago, I found a typed document in Italian, dated 1964 and bearing two official seals and signatures. My knowledge of Italian was limited to vocabulary recalled from high school Latin, but enough words jumped out at me for an understanding to emerge: “ALHADEFF REBECCA…RODI…1944…deportata in Germania … in campo di concentramento.”
Like most American kids, the mainstream Holocaust narratives that I had been exposed to during my childhood and teen years focused on Eastern Europe. Despite plentiful religious school and youth-group commemorations of the Shoah, I had no comprehension whatsoever that Sephardic Jews in the Balkans and along the Mediterranean experienced many of the same atrocities as Ashkenazi Jews in countries like Germany and Poland. I had never heard of Salonica, the northern Greek city whose vibrant prewar Jewish population of 50,000 was reduced to fewer than 2,000 people. And I was woefully ignorant of the fate of the Jews on the Isle of Rhodes, a historic community reduced to 151 survivors after the war.
That piece of paper I found in my early 20s was the beginning of my search into what happened to Rebecca Alhadeff, my great-great-grandmother, known in the family as Rivca. I now know that the document was a form, issued by the Italian consulate and signed by the president of Rhodes’ Jewish community, in response to restitution claims by Rivca’s youngest son, Abner Leon. This document, along with two photographs and a Yad Vashem testimonial about her death, was the entire basis of my knowledge of Rivca for many years.
But two years ago, while emailing with a great-aunt in Capetown about my ongoing genealogical research, I found out that she possessed a few handwritten letters in Ladino that had been sent to her mother during the war. The letters’ author was my great-great-grandmother Rivca, who was born in 1870 and died at Auschwitz in 1944. Sent from the Italian-occupied island of Rhodes to British colonial Africa in the spring of 1940, the letters brim with domestic details, humor, blessings, and salutations. Life on the island, at that point, was mostly fine.
My great-aunt in Capetown sent me scanned versions of Rivca’s correspondence last year, and I have since acquired comprehensive transcriptions and translations of each letter via Emily Thompson, a Seattle-based professional translator of Ladino and Spanish. The correspondence constitutes the only remaining trace of Rivca’s voice, as well as a relatively rare window into a Sephardic woman’s perspective during the war.
In her lifetime, Rivca had witnessed power change hands several times on Rhodes. For centuries, conquerors ranging from Crusader knights to the Ottoman Turks and modern Italy had held sway over the island, which was prized as a strategic base for seafaring in the Mediterranean. For the most part, Rhodes’ Jews, who traced their roots to antiquity, were allowed to live in peace according to their religious traditions throughout these transitions of ruling powers. They populated a corner of the island known as La Juderia, the Jewish quarter in the old town of Rhodes. The 1912 Italian census listed 4,290 Jews living on the island.
To better understand the circumstances in which Rivca wrote her letters, I delved into the history of Italy’s colonial rule over Rhodes. Italy had wrested control of Rhodes from the Ottomans in 1912, and its colonial rule over the Dodecanese islands became official under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. According to Aron Rodrigue, a Stanford scholar who is currently writing a history of Rhodes’ Jews before the Holocaust, Italian rule over the island was seen as a “benevolent” enterprise under Gov. Mario Lago, and Jews could even obtain a form of Italian citizenship.
After reading one of Rodrigue’s articles, I pulled out my great-grandmother Estrella’s Italian passport, one of my prized family documents. The blue-covered passport was issued in 1932 by the Italian consulate in Salisbury, Rhodesia (now Harare, Zimbabwe), the British Crown Colony where Estrella was raising her family at the time. Among other things, it lists Estrella’s professione as casalinga (housewife) and her height as 1.61 meters. The passport also includes a photograph of her in a chic post-flapper bob, though the picture is partially obscured by the consulate’s eagle stamp (one of the prominent symbols of fascism).
Why did my Rhodes-born great-grandmother, a Sephardic Jew who had immigrated to southern Africa a decade prior, decide to use her birthplace’s colonial status to acquire Italian citizenship in 1932? I think this decision shows the allure of affiliating with a strong European nation-state, an understandably appealing option for Jewish citizens who had been striving for equal rights and social acceptance in Europe since the Emancipation era. Rodrigue also points that, from a practical perspective, the Jews who did not become naturalized citizens in Rhodesia needed official papers of some kind, and the Italian documents were Estrella’s only option.
Though only two decades long, the period of Italianization had a profoundly deep impact on Rhodes’ Jewish community: Besides the option to adopt Italian identity, as Estrella did, many of Rhodes’ Jewish inhabitants also adopted aspects of Italian culture, including the language, music, and participation in fascist youth movements. Rhodesli descendants in Africa and North America have told me that for many years after leaving the island, their older relatives enjoyed putting on opera music and singing along in Italian.
The relatively peaceful state of existence under Italian rule came to a halt, however, by the late 1930s, when a switch in colonial administrators brought drastic changes to daily life for the Jews on Rhodes. The Italian Racial Laws (leggi razziali) passed by Mussolini’s government in 1938 imposed increasingly stringent measures upon Jews living in mainland Italy as well as its colonies. The laws forbade circumcision, ritual slaughter, and gathering in synagogues; Jewish children were no longer allowed to attend state schools.
This was the foreboding political context leading up to Rivca’s letters in the spring of 1940, yet her acknowledgment of any change in living conditions or civil liberties is minimal. The only real reference I can find—and it is rather oblique—is an offhand comment: Ya savis querida Mari como es aqui estos dias. “You already know, dear Marie, how it is here these days.” Was Rivca genuinely unconcerned because she had seen so many other rulers come and go? Did she limit her expression of anxiety about como es aqui (how it is here) in order to keep up a happy appearance for her new daughter-in-law? Or, perhaps she was concerned that wartime censors might cancel any letters that referred negatively to Italian rule.
All eight of Rivca’s children had left Rhodes for Africa by the late 1930s, part of the waves of emigration that had started in the first decade of the 20th century. Her oldest son, Behor Samuel (known in the family as B.S.), was one of the earliest Sephardic immigrants to colonial Rhodesia, arriving in 1908. He quickly established business ventures in mining, farming, and real estate. B.S. leveraged his considerable wealth to help arrange for Rhodesli Jews to immigrate to Africa during the 1920s and ’30s, including one last boat at the start of WWII. To his dismay, however, a last-ditch effort could not persuade his own mother, a widow whose winemaker husband, Shmuel Leon, had died in 1926, to leave the island and join her children in Africa. Rivca’s mind was made up: She would stay in La Juderia, come what may.
Rivca’s reluctance to move to Rhodesia before the war may have been based on her one documented visit to southern Africa in the late 1920s. According to family sources, she arrived around 1927, soon after her husband died, and stayed for about two years. She spent her time with her youngest daughter Estrella, son-in-law Haim, and their twin daughters; I possess one undated photograph of Rivca with the twins on some kind of boat. Apparently, Rivca did not like that her children’s town lacked proper religious amenities such as a kosher butcher. She sailed back to Rhodes by 1930, probably accompanied by Estrella.
Already knowing how the story ends, I forced myself to find more facts about what happened to Rhodes during the rest of the war, after Rivca had sent off her letters in 1940. As in previous eras, the island’s location in the Mediterranean, along with its airfields, again made it a desirable strategic property. Writing in his Memoirs of the Second World War, Winston Churchill expressed his chagrin that he could not convince his American military partners of the need for a sweeping Dodecanese campaign: “It seemed to me a rebuff to fortune not to pick up these treasures. The command of the Aegean by air and by sea was within our reach.” Unsupported by an Allied campaign, Rhodes fell quickly to the Germans in the fall of 1943.
The following year, in July 1944, Gestapo forces rounded up the Jews of Rhodes along with a small group from the neighboring island of Kos. Forced onto boats, they were taken to Athens and the transit camp of Haidari, and eventually arrived at Auschwitz on the final transport train out of Greece. Of the 1,651 Rhodesli Jews who were deported, 151 survived—a cataclysmic devastation of one of the world’s oldest Sephardic communities.
Si cheria escrevir todo querida Mari cheria chi encera un journal, Rivca wrote. “If I wanted to write down everything, dear Marie, I would need a whole journal.”
Rivca’s letters record the moment just before the arc of history bent toward shadow and destruction for the Jews of Rhodes. Even with the anti-Jewish laws and the war intensifying on mainland Europe, life on Rhodes was proceeding somewhat normally. Despite the sizable emigrations of the previous decades, Rivca was still surrounded by family and friends in La Juderia, including her favorite brother, Mussani Alhadeff, a shopkeeper, and his wife and children. In every letter, she names the many relatives who join her in sending their greetings over to Africa.
My family sources have told me that during the war, a young cousin named Rosa Hanan lived with Rivca in her house on Via de la Eskola. In fact, Rivca dictated her letters to Rosa, who wrote them down in her looping script, using Latin letters rather than the right-to-left soletreo handwriting of Sephardic Jews. Occasionally, Rosa interjects her voice into the letters and relays questions or greetings to the recipients. The correspondence thus weaves the voices of two Jewish women, one older and one much younger, as they lived through the war together. (Rosa ultimately survived the concentration camps, married another Holocaust survivor, and settled in Rome. I met her in an emotional Skype conversation last year.)
Marriage—its joyful occurrence for her son Solomon in April 1940, contrasted with the ongoing bachelorhood of her sons B.S. and Abner—is Rivca’s main topic of discussion. Addressing herself in four of the letters to her new daughter-in-law Marie, who left Rhodes for the Belgian Congo on the last boat out of the island before the war, Rivca repeatedly expresses her joy at the union and bestows blessings upon the newlyweds: Ivas agaj viejos con todos los deseos compartidos amen—“May you grow old with all your wishes fulfilled, amen.” Though unable to attend the simcha in person, Rivca celebrated the wedding from afar with her friends on Rhodes. She boasts to Marie that 200 people attended the magnificent boda (wedding celebration) that she hosted in the couple’s honor.
Echoing anxious Jewish mothers throughout time, Rivca also uses the space of her letters to chide Solomon and Abner for not writing frequently enough. She calls them timbelico, a Ladino word for lazy (though it uses the diminutive form, expressing endearment), and employs a popular Ladino saying to encourage them to correspond with her more often: El querer es poder, or “Where there’s a will, there’s a way!” She implores Abner especially, No saves che la sodisfaction di una madri es las letteras buenas de los ijos—“You don’t realize the satisfaction it gives a mother to read happy letters from her children.”
Much more worrying than their lack of communication, though, is the fact that Abner and “Buhoraci,” as she calls her beloved oldest son, Behor, are both still single. In the letter dated May 9, 1940, she declares to Marie: “When we marry off our dear Buhoraci, we’ll have a month of wedding celebrations. God willing, we’ll see that happy day in all our lives, amen. Because this is my greatest desire.” Writing to Abner, Rivca promises to make him a boda just as impressive as the one she made for Solomon, if only he will find himself a wife. As it happens, despite her agitation on the subject, three of her five sons (B.S., Abner, and a middle son named Haim) never married.
Reading the letters over and over again, I comb through the Ladino originals and the English translations for clues to Rivca’s personality and inner life. Her religious outlook is clear, as she frequently invokes “Dio” and punctuates many sentences with “amen.” I am especially struck by the stark difference in tone between Rivca’s notes to Marie and her one letter to Abner. With her new daughter-in-law, Rivca is buoyant and positive about her situation, affirming that yo esto muy buena—“I am doing very well.” She is curious, pressing Marie for details about the wedding in Salisbury: “Tell me more, everything about that day, I’m impatiently awaiting the news.” She also asks Marie about which other Jews are living in Bindura, the mining town where the couple settled briefly after their wedding.
Only in her letter to Abner, dated May 25, 1940, does Rivca betray any sense of wistfulness that she has stayed behind on the island: Y ansi passamos la vida che mi topo tanto lescios de vosotros. “And so our lives are passing by and I find myself so far away from you all.” A few lines later, she shares a heartbreaking confession that brings me to tears: Mi cheria aser un pasciaro i bevir serca di vosotros. Ma ya me ise vieja i no es possivle di aser estos camminos de muevo. “I’d like to become a bird and live near you. But I’ve grown old already and I can no longer turn onto a new path.” Here, it seems, Rivca betrays her true feelings to her youngest son: She has made her choice to stay and is now trapped on the “path,” which—we now know—will lead to deportation to Athens and then Auschwitz in just over four years’ time.
Rivca’s grandchildren, who now have grandchildren of their own, have told me that despite her anxieties, Rivca remained resolute during the war. During the British bombings of Rhodes in 1944, all of the Jews in La Juderia would leave their neighborhood and run to the other side of the island. Rivca, however, refused to flee the area and insisted on staying in her house. Bombs fell on structures right across the street. One hit the Alliance Israélite Universelle school where her daughter Estrella had taught French briefly in the early 1920s; another destroyed the Kahal Grande synagogue, a centuries-old worship space around the corner from her house.
But no bombs fell on Rivca’s home. It miraculously stayed intact, surviving the war even when its owner could not.
In the late 1950s and early ’60s, Solomon and Abner Leon, Rivca’s adored and scolded timbelicos, would begin the legal process of requesting Holocaust restitution, which eventually resulted in their reclamation of the Leon house in La Juderia; in the late 1990s, I would discover the Italian letter sent to Abner in June of 1964, which confirmed Rivca’s deportation in July of 1944; in 2006, I would visit the family’s house, which still stands on a quiet street in La Juderia; and in 2017, I would read the correspondence that Rivca spoke aloud to young Rosa while sitting together in that house in 1940, the Ladino language flowing between them as the world beyond marched inexorably toward war.
This past May I visited the Ladineros, a Seattle group that meets weekly downtown to read Ladino texts, debate the language and its history, and talk about Sephardic culture. I had provided one of Rivca’s letters to be discussed during the class. Settling in with coffee and cookies, we went around the room so that each participant could have a turn reading a short paragraph from the letter and translating it. Isaac Azose, the group’s coordinator, who is also a retired cantor of great distinction, provided occasional corrections and thumbed through his pile of dictionaries to search for words of questionable origin or meaning.
The class is mainly composed of older members of Seattle’s Sephardic community, descendants of Jews who emigrated from Rhodes and Turkey in the early 20th century. Their parents and grandparents are the ones who managed to leave in time, overcoming the combined forces of war, global upheaval, and immigration quotas to get to America and build new lives. (Rivca made an observation about the exodus to America in her May 22, 1940, letter to Marie, which was the one I selected to read with the class: Lo chi esto mirando chi no va chidar viejos en Rodis todos si estan yendo a l’America, she wrote. “What I’m seeing is that there will be no more old people in Rhodes, they are all leaving for America.”)
As I sat and listened to the Ladineros’ renderings of Rivca’s letter, hearing her voice through their voices, I thought about how my great-great-grandparents were cousins with their relatives back on Rhodes, how Rivca might have stood in line at the communal bakery chatting with one of their grandmothers, how her husband, Shmuel, might have served raki to one of their grandfathers in his café.
I looked around the room at these Seattleites who still speak the musical mother tongue of Sephardic Jews. These are my substitute Sephardic grandparents. If 20th-century history had not taken its particular course, I might have grown up in La Juderia down the street from them. If my Leon forebears had decided to immigrate to America rather than Africa, I might have been raised in Seattle’s Seward Park neighborhood and gone to school with their grandchildren. Instead, I grew up in central Virginia at a double remove from Rhodes: far from the tight-knit community of Rhodesli immigrants in Zimbabwe, where my mother and her sisters attended religious school at the Sephardi Hebrew Congregation; and even further from the picturesque Mediterranean island that nurtured generations of Jews, until time so tragically ran out.
I can’t help considering the historical “what ifs” concerning Rhodes’ Jews. What if Rivca had agreed to let her beloved “Buhoraci” take her back with him to Africa at the beginning of the war? What if Churchill’s dream of a Dodecanese campaign had succeeded? What if the trains had stopped running from Athens to Auschwitz in August of 1944, just before the Jews of Rhodes and Kos arrived? If any of these situations had been otherwise, Rivca might have “become a bird,” surviving the war, making it to Africa, and living out the rest of her life among her many children and grandchildren.
On my one visit to Rhodes, in the late spring of 2006, I visited the Holocaust memorial in Martyrs Square, located in La Juderia. An exact replica of the six-sided black marble memorial now stands in the courtyard of Seattle’s Congregation Ezra Bessaroth, the synagogue founded by Rhodesli Jewish immigrants in the early 20th century. This summer, the congregation will present its annual program commemorating the July 1944 deportation of Rhodes’ and Kos’ Jewish populations. In Seattle and in many other cities around the world where Rhodesli descendants now live—Brussels, Capetown, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles—memorializing is central to maintaining a connection with Rhodes. These Jews are consciously creating what Rodrigue calls “an island of memory” as part of their Sephardic identity.
For me, deciding how I will relate to Rhodes means figuring out the balance between mourning and celebrating. I must find ways to make meaning of my enormous sense of loss without being completely overwhelmed by it. One way I do so is to tell my children stories about the tiny island in the Mediterranean where their family lived a long time ago. I describe their ancestor Shmuel, who would fall asleep riding his donkey back from the vineyard at night. I show them pictures of the giant Crusader walls and gates that mix with Ottoman minarets in the town’s skyline. I tell them we will all visit the island one day and find the house where Rivca lived.
Another way to make meaning, as hard as it may be sometimes, is to reread Rivca’s letters from the spring of 1940. Like other Holocaust-era letters, they are marked by date and place, and they tell the story of people caught in the crosshairs of forces larger than themselves. Unlike other letters, Rivca’s correspondence belongs to my family’s narrative, casting an irrevocable shadow because of her death, but also shedding light on her life.
I was 15 when the Israel Scouts decided to send me to America for the summer. I spoke English well, which was an advantage, but you didn’t really need more than a brief chat to realize that I was what kindly older people at the time described as a very troubled young man. My father had been arrested two years earlier for robbing some banks, and I looked at his sudden absence as a theological crisis: What kind of world was it, I asked, in which the rock upon which our family was built could one day just crumble? It was a lot to take in, so most of the time I avoided the question with sex, drugs, and scouting.
The movement’s higher-ups must’ve intuited all that angst, because while they chose me as one of a handful fortunate enough to spend three months stateside, they didn’t ship me off to Camp Ramah or Tel Yehudah or any of the other warm and welcoming places where emotionally balanced people went to form lifelong friendships. Instead, I was sent to Memphis, to hop from church to summer schools to television studio and talk about the wonders of Israel. I stayed just long enough to deliver an eloquent speech, but not long enough so that anyone could actually get to know me and my demons.
It didn’t take too long for me to realize that Memphis would only exacerbate my spiritual insecurities. It is, if you’ve never been, a profoundly religious place, the sort of town that knows, to paraphrase Martin Buber, that you can’t really talk about God but you can surely talk to him. It’s no coincidence that the city spawned so many musical greats—Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, B.B. King—and gave birth to rock ’n’ roll. It requires of all, even gloomy and confused Israeli teenagers, a candid searching of the soul.
I was determined to avoid too much introspection. Insights only led to pain and were best chased off with bourbon, barbecue, and the blues. In my khaki cut-offs, I darted all over town, collecting experiences like merit badges. And then I went to Graceland.
It was Elvis’s yahrzeit, exactly 25 years ago this week. There would be, I was told, a candlelight vigil, so I made myself a torch by cutting the top off of a 7Up bottle and buying a candle at a nearby convenience store. It had rained a few days earlier, and by the time I made it out of the parking lot I was splattered with mud. I was in a foul mood, and was prepared, in my mind, to savage the whole thing and mock the morons who mourned for a singer who died bloated and drooling in his bathroom. The gates made me change my mind: They were shaped like two sheets of music. I thought about Leonard Cohen’s line about the Lord of Song and felt that if there was a heaven, I wanted its gates, pearly or otherwise, to look just like that, a childlike testament to all the songs that kept me whistling through the darkness.
Three middle-aged tourists pressed up against me, rocked back and forth by the crowd and humming “Heartbreak Hotel” like a dirge. It was impossible not to think of the irony of it all, thousands of fans knocking at the door of a home of a man who wasn’t there and will never be again. And wasn’t it, I thought as the candle dripped hotly on my fingers, my story, too? Aren’t all of us who’ve survived childhood traumas just trying to go home again, even though we know home will never again be what it used to when all was in its place and music played in the Jungle Room all night?
The simplicity of this plaintive thought repulsed me. I started humming along with the tourists, cracking a joke here and there. But the moment had pierced me beyond healing, and I found myself reflecting back on it often as I grew older and more capable of introspection beyond the mad howls of self-pity. And the more I think about it, the more I realize that what I felt that evening in Memphis wasn’t an emotional tremor but a religious revelation. In Graceland, decades before I started studying the Zohar, I caught a glimpse of the idea of tsimtsum, or contraction.
According to Isaac Luria, one of the greatest kabbalistic thinkers, the story of all creation is, to wildly simplify things, the story of the Light and the Vessels. God, as is his nature, created vessels to contain his divine light, but as the vessels absorbed more and more of God’s greatness, they, too, wanted to become godlike. Which was a problem, because God, being everywhere and in everything, left no space for anything and anyone else to grow and create. And so, God did something radical: He, Luria tells us, “contracted itself into its center, contracted itself into one infinite dot.” It was a move so radical it made the vessels shatter, an event which kabbalists call shvirat ha’kelim and physicists call the Big Bang. And the spiritual quest of each and every one of us in this world is to perform tikkun, repairing the ancient vessels and putting them back together by becoming more righteous and kind and godlike ourselves.
It’s an infinitely complicated concept, which is why Kabbalah was traditionally studied only by the mature and the learned. But at its core is a truth that’s simple and necessary to understand: Life on Earth could begin only once God vacated the space and freed us of direct awareness of His infinity. Only once that happened were we free to become ourselves. Only once Elvis has left the building could his fans come to seek not a real-life middle-aged man but the Platonic ideal of rock ’n’ roll. Only once my father was gone could I become a real man. First comes the shattering, then the repair that is our lives’ work.
It took the King to teach me that. I spent the rest of that long-ago summer listening to Elvis, feeling my heart open with every bar. And now, whenever I feel grim, I return to Memphis in mind for a quick visit, assuring myself that contraction is always the first step right before rebirth. We should all do the same: I’ve reason to believe we all will be received in Graceland.
More than 200 women packed the foyer of Toronto’s Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue earlier this summer for Savour the Flavour, a fundraiser in support of abused Jewish women. The event began with a cocktail party. But instead of serving the usual dainty tidbits and finger foods, the waitstaff brought out generous portions of hearty, old-fashioned dishes like sweet-and-sour meatballs (recipe here) and pulled brisket with barbecue sauce.
The menu was a tribute to Canada’s iconic Jewish cookbook Second Helpings, Please!, which was officially relaunched at the gala later that evening. The spiral-bound book was first self-published in 1968 by a Montreal chapter of B’nai Brith Women of Canada. Since the book’s inception 49 years ago, more than 175,000 copies have been sold, raising more than $200,000 for a children’s residence in Israel. Second Helpings became a popular gift for new brides and young adults leaving home. People loved the simplicity of the recipes, particularly the ones for traditional Jewish fare, such as potato knishes, and tangy sweet-and-sour meatballs. While demand for the book has remained strong, the supply dwindled significantly after the 16th printing in 2008. Copies were selling for as much as $200 on Amazon. Norene Gilletz, the Toronto-based editor of Second Helpings, said that in the last couple of years she had gotten many requests for the book. So did Jewish bookstores across Canada.
When the Savour the Flavour festivities moved to the social hall, many women remained in the foyer clutching multiple copies of the cookbook. They were waiting in line to get their books signed by Gilletz. Today she is one of Canada’s leading kosher cookbook authors, known for such books as The New Food Processor Bible and Healthy Helpings (originally published as Meal Leani Yumm!); she is currently working on her 13th book, The Brain Boosting Diet: Reduce the Risk for Alzheimer’s and Dementia, which is due out in 2018. But Second Helpings launched her culinary career.
Gilletz left her hometown of Winnipeg for Montreal when she was 19. She was married at 20 and had her first child a year and a half later. At the time, it was common for Jewish women to join BBWC. The Mount Sinai chapter was a good fit for Gilletz, because all the women were young suburban mothers like her.
In 1965 the chapter held a tea for new members and everybody brought a homemade dish. The food was so good that the women decided to publish a cookbook as a fundraiser. “We thought it would take us three months,” Gilletz recalled. “It ended up taking three years.”
She realized the recipes had to be more carefully vetted for inconsistencies. “I was going through the recipes and I began to notice errors,” she said. “There was a tomato rice soup recipe that didn’t have any rice, and a bean and barley soup without beans.”
Harriet Nussbaum, the cookbook’s business manager, told me in a phone call from Montreal that even with careful editing, some mistakes in Second Helpings were not caught right away. A recipe for lasagna, for example, called for 1/4 cup of Tabasco sauce instead of 1/4 teaspoon. Nussbaum got an angry phone call from her cousin in New Jersey, who had made that lasagna recipe for guests. “She had to throw it all away,” said Nussbaum, “but we’re still talking.” That error had to be hand-corrected on all the remaining first-edition copies. Nussbaum said the order forms at the back of the book helped to boost sales worldwide. She became the de facto sales manager because her address was on the order form; when the book was first published she was the only woman in the chapter to own a home.
Initially, however, she did not have a car. Nevertheless she kept Second Helpings in stock at bookstores across Canada and at gift shops in local synagogues and hospitals: She would often fill small orders at home and transport the books to the post office in a baby stroller with her three young children in tow.
Nussbaum is credited with keeping the project alive for the last four decades: She oversaw the printing of the first 16 editions of the book. Usually 5,000 copies were produced at a time. One year, 25,000 copies were printed and they had to be stored in the homes of several chapter members, including Nussbaum. Her basement happened to get flooded; while many books had water damage, she said chapter members were able to salvage every copy by drying the pages with hair dryers.
By 2016, Nussbaum was ready to retire from the project. At that point the BBWC had already evolved into a social service agency providing support to abused Jewish women in the Toronto area. The organization that had been BBWC was now called Act to End Violence Against Women, known as ACT.
Penny Krowitz, the executive director of ACT, told me that when Nussbaum approached her about taking over the rights to Second Helpings, she “jumped at the opportunity.” “We couldn’t let the book die,” said Krowitz. “It was too important a legacy.”
Gilletz connected Krowitz to Nick Rundall, her publisher at Whitecap Books. “Norene mentored me through the whole publishing process,” said Krowitz. “Nick asked me if I wanted to add pictures, and I said, ‘no.’ I wanted to maintain the integrity of the original book.”
Krowitz also has a personal attachment to the book. “I’ve had my copy for 49 years. I have always cooked from this book,” she said. “Mine has no more bindings. It’s held together by elastic bands.”
Her words were echoed by many posts on Gilletz’s Facebook page, Norene’s Kitchen, when she asked people about their connection to Second Helpings. A lot of women called the book their “cooking Bible.”
In a Facebook post, Arlene Sylver of Toronto wrote that the cookbook changed her life: She was married at 20 and didn’t know how to cook, so she called her mother almost daily until she got a copy of Second Helpings.
Montrealer Leslieann Kuw Wener also posted on Facebook. She did not know “how to boil water” when she got married, she wrote. “I raised a family on Second Helpings.”
Similar sentiments were expressed by many women who attended the Savour the Flavour gala.
Hyla Benson bought five books—one for her daughter and copies for her friends’ daughters. “They want to make all the old-fashioned recipes we grew up on,” she said.
Denise Robbins said she was glad to get a new copy of her book. Her old copy originally belonged to her mother-in-law. “I have had to rebind it so many times,” she said. “This is the cookbook I always go back to.”