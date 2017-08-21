Colorado Man Stabbed for Having a “Nazi” Haircut

This is the haircut that got Joshua Witt stabbed because it represented hardcore Neo-Nazism and White supremacy.

So now we have this report of a crazy anti-fascist terrorist stabbing someone for having a Nazi haircut. He was just trying to get a milkshake!

NY Post:

This Colorado man is avowedly not a neo-Nazi.

But he believes his long-on-top, buzzed-on-the-sides haircut got him mistaken for one — and nearly stabbed to death by a confused anti-fascist.

Joshua Witt, 26, escaped his brush with hairdo-doom with a defensive slice to the hand and three stitches.

“Apparently, my haircut is considered a neo-Nazi statement,” he told The Post Saturday, as his account on Facebook garnered 20,000 shares.

Witt says he’d just pulled in to the parking lot of the Steak ’n Shake in Sheridan, Colo., and was opening his car door.

“All I hear is, ‘Are you one of them neo-Nazis?’ as this dude is swinging a knife up over my car door at me,” he said.

“I threw my hands up and once the knife kind of hit, I dived back into my car and shut the door and watched him run off west, behind my car.

“The dude was actually aiming for my head,” he added.

“I was more in shock because I was just getting a milkshake.”

WTF is a Nazi haircut any way? I would like a precise definition because I’m not exactly sure how you can define such a thing.

I’m going to take a guess, but apparently a Nazi haircut is broadly defined as a White male who has hair on his head.