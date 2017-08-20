Updates August 2017

Up-close and Personal

I have decided to update the about me section of this website with my personal Facebook page and Instagram page. I decided to do this mainly because I have no real reason to hide my identity due to a lack of apathy as to what happens to me going forward. Also, it appears that people have been finding me relatively easily anyways on social media, so I went ahead and just made everything public anyways

New Career Path

With the blessing of the gods, I have been able to establish my own tutoring business which will allow for me to generate much needed income and to be able to work independently from others. This is a good start after leaving the field of public education due to the dangerous situation of having to teach nigger kids and spic kids with their general defiance and refusal to follow simple directions.

Stuck In Jewmerica

I tried so hard to get out of this pathetic nation but alas, I cannot leave due to not having anyone to sponsor me as a resident of either Ecuador or Bolivia. It is probably for the best because I have a max of only 2 years left in my lifespan but at the very least, I will be able to have my dying wishes granted to be buried with my forefathers in the family homeland. At least I know that I was able to accomplish all of my goals before leaving this world.