The Vanishing Confederacy – Five Things Not Mentioned

One

Many of these Confederate monuments honor the dead. And what is happening is a hateful spitting on the graves of those who lived in a very different time, over 150 years ago.

The subversive message here is White Lives Don’t Matter. And the random acts of anti-white violence and rhetoric that spins off it, is the desired effect.

Two

Many are works of art in themselves, from the Victorian era of the late 1800s, when mourning was an art form with its own symbolic language. They were built of enduring material, lasting 130 years in the elements, and often tell a story with guardian angels, weeping willows and laurel wreaths held close in defeat.

Three

It’s a women’s issue. From San Antonio to Savannah, it was Southern women that raised the money to honor their fallen men.

The Lion of Atlanta was erected in 1894 by the Atlanta Ladies Memorial to honor 3,000 unknown Confederate dead buried right there in that area. It’s symbolic of the courage they had to fight for what they believed in.

One of the four statues taken down in Baltimore under the cover of night, and with no public notice was the Confederate Women’s Monument, dedicated in 1917.

Four

There’s a link between the Agenda 21 for Culture and key actors in the Confederate removal drama. The cities jumping on the culture-destroying bandwagon, like Baltimore, New Orleans, Savannah, are members of ICEI and the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), which is all about implementing Agenda 21.

The Agenda 21 for Culture appears to be a way to further the white genocide agenda in all white countries, by subsuming ethnic Europeans into an inorganic culture that’s “inclusive.” As they state in their report from 2015, “Any tradition that is unable to interact with the present will become an irrelevant fossil. “

130-year old monuments are irrelevant fossils in the age of agenda-driven art. Agenda 21 agents like Walter Isaacson claim the purpose of monuments is to be inclusive.

Pondering the fate of these relics, he wrote in 2015:

Monuments exist for a purpose. That purpose is to convey a message. At a time when our public and Internet discourse has become coarser, more divisive and at times even hateful and intentionally hurtful, it’s useful to favor civic symbols that were originally, and still are, intended to be inclusive.”

Culture is being increasingly weaponized, here and in Europe, against the founding or indigenous populations. The language is the similar, to demonize those resisting cultural genocide as extremists, or in the South, as racists who rage.

It’s all about cultural governance, the 4th pillar of sustainability for the global agenda. In an Agenda 21 for Culture report from 2015, the EU’s Luca Jahier said “Now is the time to invest in the sector and to support the plethora of actors engaged in cultural governance.”

Five

This could be part of more long-term goals of Agenda 21, that involves bust and boom cycles, and driving out those with deep roots and sense of place.

The fellas of Battle for New Orleans Radio broke the story of the connection between the removal of monuments in New Orleans and Agenda 21, particularly Walter Isaacson of the Aspen Institute, CFR and Bilderberg.

As they say the “antiquity of the city is being lost,” they’ve seen a rise in crime and losses from the economic boycott. This leads to urban blight, unsafe areas and white flight, followed by a big buy up by outside investors.

The instigators are then free to reshape the city, with stack and pack housing, and fill it with rootless cosmopolitans from elsewhere who won’t get in the way of further change. It’s in line with Agenda 21 for Culture’s best practice goal of “reconverting cities.”

The South and all White Culture

Walter Isaacson called the Confederacy a symbol of white resistance. The South is a region whose identity was burned in by the devastating experiences of the Lost Cause and race tensions in general, that’s been exploited to kingdom come by Jewish supremacists.

What we are dealing with is a crossroads, where organic culture that arose from nations and their ordeals and triumphs, is replaced by the synthetic and to my eye, unaesthetic and temporal art of the diverse monoculture.

A light in the dark of all this is that those implementing this and the mass migration into traditionally European nations admit they’re in a crisis of legitimacy. When war is waged on the native populations, and their cultural heritage vanishes in the night, the illegitimacy of those obviously serving another agenda is exposed.