PA, EGYPTIAN AND JORDANIAN FMS MEET IN CAIRO AHEAD OF US MIDEAST VISIT

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Samih Shukri met in Cairo on Saturday, days before US President Donald Trump’s administration plans to dispatch a high-level delegation to the Middle East.

On Thursday, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Abu Zeid said that the aim of the trilateral meeting is to discuss coordinating positions before the Trump administration delegation’s arrival in the Middle East.

“The goal of the meeting is for the three states… to consult and coordinate before the visit of the American delegation to the region,” Abu Zeid said.

The White House delegation, which is expected to travel to a number of Middle Eastern countries including Israel, the Palestinian territories, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the coming days, is slated to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, PA President Mahmoud Abbas and other Middle Eastern leaders. The Trump administration delegation will comprise senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, US special representative for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt and US deputy national security advisor Dina Powell.

According to a White House official, Trump believes the relative calm in Israel and the Palestinian territories at the current moment presents an “opportunity to continue discussions and the pursuit of peace.”

Last week, the Executive Committee, the top PLO body, called on the Trump administration to declare that it supports the two-state solution and to ask Israel to halt settlement construction.

“The Executive Committee urged the American administration to back the principle of two states along the 1967 borders and ask the occupation authority, Israel, to halt colonial settlement activities,” an Executive Committee statement published on August 12 said.

The Trump administration has refrained from taking clear-cut positions on both the two-state solution and settlements, bucking former President Barak Obama’s policies on the issues.

Trump told a White House press conference in February that he “is looking at two-state and one-state” and that he is “happy with the one that both parties like.”

Since February, neither Trump nor his White House staff have backed a two-state or one-state solution.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has reportedly tried to convince Israel to limit settlement construction, but steered clear of condemning or calling it illegal.

Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmad said on Monday that the Palestinians are considering turning to international bodies including the UN if the US administration fails to revive a “serious peace process.”

Ahmad defined a “serious peace process” as one in which the US and Israel announce their support for a two-state solution and Israel halts settlement activity.

Abu Zeid, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, also said the three foreign ministers will hold talks about coordinating positions before the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York City in September.