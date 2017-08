As soon as Hitler came to power in Germany on January 30, 1933 he ordered that several anti-Masonic pamphlets be printed by the government and circulated among the citizenry. Among these official NS documents were: “Annhilation of Freemasonry”, “Freemasonry, Marxism, and Judaism: The Cause of War”, and the “Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion”.