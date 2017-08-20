16 Charities Are Cancelling Mar-a-Lago Events Since Trump Defended White Supremacists (White Idiots)

Palm Beach Daily News reports that a whopping 16 charities are refusing to hold previously scheduled events at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump’s comments in defense of white supremacists after the Charlottesville terror attack have made him radioactive across the political spectrum.

The local outlet confirms that of all charities contacted with events scheduled at Mar-a-Lago, only five have agreed to go through with them. Four are either undecided or haven’t yet responded to requests for comments.

The names of charities that have pulled out are listed below. Palm Beach Daily News will be updating its website with additional names should more confirm they’re pulling out or return requests for comment.

Charities with Cancelled Mar-a-Lago Events (So Far):

American Cancer Society ball

American Friends of Magen David Adom

American Humane Association Hero Dogs luncheon

Autism Project of Palm Beach County

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute gala

Big Dog Ranch Rescue event

Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach

Cleveland Clinic, moving to The Breakers

Dana Farber Cancer Institute gala

International Red Cross ball

LIFE Lady in Red Gala (pending board approval)

Leukemia and Lymphoma gala

MorseLife (Dinner dance only)

Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation luncheon

Salvation Army

Susan G. Komen Perfect Pink Party