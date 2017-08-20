16 Charities Are Cancelling Mar-a-Lago Events Since Trump Defended White Supremacists (White Idiots)

Palm Beach Daily News reports that a whopping 16 charities are refusing to hold previously scheduled events at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump’s comments in defense of white supremacists after the Charlottesville terror attack have made him radioactive across the political spectrum.
The local outlet confirms that of all charities contacted with events scheduled at Mar-a-Lago, only five have agreed to go through with them. Four are either undecided or haven’t yet responded to requests for comments.
The names of charities that have pulled out are listed below. Palm Beach Daily News will be updating its website with additional names should more confirm they’re pulling out or return requests for comment.
Charities with Cancelled Mar-a-Lago Events (So Far):
American Cancer Society ball
American Friends of Magen David Adom
American Humane Association Hero Dogs luncheon
Autism Project of Palm Beach County
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute gala
Big Dog Ranch Rescue event
Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach
Cleveland Clinic, moving to The Breakers
Dana Farber Cancer Institute gala
International Red Cross ball
LIFE Lady in Red Gala (pending board approval)
Leukemia and Lymphoma gala
MorseLife (Dinner dance only)
Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation luncheon
Salvation Army
Susan G. Komen Perfect Pink Party