The Power and Purpose of Freemasonry

By Eric Thomson (2002)

(compiled from two pieces)

Masonry was the first intelligence agency of the modern era. And it was an extrusion of the British Empire. Of this there is no doubt. The primary branches are the Scottish Rite (major) and York Rite (minor). The creator was John Dee. He was Queen Elizabeth’s court astronomer (astrologer), mathematician and European intelligence agent. He routinely signed his letters to her ‘007’. In his European travels Dee spent a lot of time with Rabbi Judah ben Lowe of Prague. As we study Masonry we see that it’s organized very similarly to the internationally dispersed yet defined Jewish communities.

The purpose of Masonry was to serve as a network of agents of influence and also to deliver trade intelligence. Just what the doctor ordered for a trading empire, ja? The ultimate in insider trading. In the Revolutionary Era it had a different common name. In America it was known as the “English Lodges”. This is what George Washington called it when a political scandal arose about his possible membership in it. The Americans of the Revolutionary Era were well-informed about this organization’s connections to the British Crown.

Masonry has a rigid territorial and hierarchical organization. The appearance of ‘irregularly constituted’ lodges, i.e. those not hooked into the network, is a constant concern to Masonry. This would not be a concern if this entity were only concerned with spreading its ostensible message of truth and brotherhood. A Masonic dismisses by rank, or degree. The lower rankers go out before the higher rankers, who stay a bit longer. In this we can see a perfect image of the CIA with its system of territorial sub-stations and compartmentalization. What we actually see in the CIA is an image of Masonry.

Dee’s real genius was in concealing the nature of this organization even from the vast majority of its membership. He did this with a smokescreen of religious and philosophical hooey. The overwhelming majority of Masons do not understand this aspect, nor do they ever advance beyond the 3d Degree, Master Mason. To them it’s a super back-scratching club. It’s ‘good for business’. Masons are sworn to brotherhood with each other, above their loyalties to the ‘profane ones’ of the community. That’s why Freddy the Master Mason has the badge on the back of his independent contractor’s truck. It’s ‘good for business’.

This is all bad enough, especially when local Freemason police warn their lodge brethren about an upcoming anti-pot operation and to keep their kids out of the way for a bit. Or when favoritism is shown in civil court proceedings. Or when the Lodge gets together to elect ‘their boy’ to the state house or senate.

The truly destructive aspect of this entity is when a total stranger appears in the community shaking the secret handshake. Masons are sworn to extend brotherhood to this unknown person with his unknown motives above their own neighbors and fellow local citizens. For a very long time, and probably now, British MI-6 maintained an operations section devoted exclusive to operating through ‘occult organizations’.

Now if patriotism and civic loyalty means anything in the real world, it starts next door and on your own street. Your community can have absolutely no Zionist Jews in it and you can still end up with all the effects. That’s because you already have a nest of ‘mental Jews’ in it. No undemitted member of this entity has any place in our ranks.

My firsthand experience in Rhodesia put Freemasons at the forefront of the sellout of White interests. There were over 200 Freemasonic lodges in Bulawayo, Rhodesia’s second largest city, Salisbury (Harare) being the capital. The executives on Rhodesia Railways, for example, were all Freemasons, by their own admission. I worked in Railway Headquarters on my last civil service job in that unfortunate country. The entire White population of Rhodesia was under 250,000, so the percentage of Freemasons was high, indeed. The first hotel in Bulawayo was The Masonic Hotel.

In Mexico, I was informed by an attorney, who also ran for office as ruling party candidate, that all politicians had to be Freemasons to be elected. In Chile, 33° Freemason and Communist, President Allende, was supposedly killed by 33° Freemason and ‘fascist’ Pinochet in a coup d’etat. Argentina’s founders were Freemasons, several of whom were also jews, and the Argentine flag is replete with Freemasonic symbols.

While in Rhodesia, I met a former City of London policeman of the C.I.D., which would be a plainclothes detective in U.S. parlance. He’d had to resign because of a scandal involving City of London police who were members of a Freemasonic lodge which also included crooks as members, all of whom colluded in corruption, such as arranging burglaries and robberies for shares of loot. British writer, Knight, revealed this matter in his book on Freemasonry entitled “The Brotherhood”. After inviting Mr. Knight to testify at one of the Toronto thoughtcrime trials, as expert witness on Freemasons, I shortly learned that he’d died suddenly, at age 33. His successor went on to produce another book entitled “Inside the Brotherhood”, if I recall correctly.

Freemasonry wields lots of power and influence in countries of the ‘ former’ British Empire, including the U.S.A. and Canada. As a former member of the U.S. Forest Service, I was told that I must join The International Order of Foresters if I wanted to advance as a career Forest Service employee. The same applied to navigators in the U.S. merchant marine. In the Canadian Province of Ontario, I was reliably informed that no policeman can advance beyond the rank of sergeant, unless he joins the Freemasons. I know one good cop who refused, and he remains a sergeant. The courts are riddled with Freemasons and jews, so it is best to choose a female attorney, since they cannot be Freemasons. In my experience, they actually defended their clients in politically-charged cases, quite unlike the male attorneys who appeared all too co-operative with the Freemasonic prosecutors!

In the first Toronto thoughtcrime trial, Toronto policemen on active duty testified as expert witnesses on the subject of Freemasonry, and the judge upheld their refusal to answer questions put to them under cross-examination by Attorney Doug Christie. It was obvious that the Freemasonic oath took precedence over the oath stated by the testifying police officer “to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help me, God!” The Freemasonic oath also took precedence over the oath to the queen. Thus, very little was learned about Freemasonry from the Freemasons’ “expert witness”, and the judge upheld his repeated refusals to answer questions on the topic. I began to feel as if the trial were being conducted in a lodge, rather than a public courtroom.

After World War II, the Norwegian patriot, Vidkun Quisling, was tried in the grand lodge in Oslo. The Freemasons won the war and the Norwegians lost, as was made very plain. Norway is no exception. Wherever Freemasons win, their country loses. Rhodesia’s demise was another Freemasonic ‘victory’. Freemasons are frontmen and minions of the ZOG.