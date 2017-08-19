Karl Bauer’s Portraits of Third Reich Figures

http://www.renegadetribune.com/karl-bauers-portraits-third-reich-figures/

Karl Konrad Friedrich Bauer (1868–1942) was a German artist, print-maker and poet. He was an expert draftsmanship, and in the early 20th century he found a good deal of success as an illustrator and portrait artist. Because of his traditional style, he was more than welcome to continue working in the arts when the National Socialists came to power, even receiving the Goethe Medal for Art and Science. Before he died during a visit to Munich in 1942, Karl completed a number of portraits of Adolf Hitler, as well as leaders and heroes of the Third Reich, which have been compiled by NS Europa.