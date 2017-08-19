http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/Watch-Jewish-actor-slams-Jared-Kushner-for-silence-over-neo-Nazis-502812

Actor and writer Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Jared Kushner in an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night.

Rapaport, who has appeared in Justified, Prison Break, Boston Public and dozens of films, expressed disgust at Kushner’s silence this past week.

“What is he doing?” Rapaport asked. “He’s the special adviser to the president? What kind of advice is he giving him?”

Rapaport said he was horrified to see the white nationalists and neo-Nazis marching this week, and equally upset to hear nothing from Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

“His rabbi tweeted that he wants his bar mitzva paperwork back,” Rapaport jokes.

“Tthey don’t want any association with him anymore.”

But Rapaport, who is himself Jewish, was seriously upset at the silence. “I want to meet him,” he said.

“I want to sit down and have a bagel, cream cheese and lox with him… I can’t believe he can look himself in the mirror before Shabbat dinner and not say anything when they’re saying ‘”heil” my father-in-law.'”