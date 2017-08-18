Trump Will Resign Before Mueller Finishes Investigation, ‘Art of the Deal’ Writer Says

The guy who helped President Donald Trump write his seminal book “The Art of the Deal” said the former reality TV star will soon leave the White House on his own accord.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Tony Schwartz—who co-authored the 1987 book that helped define the real estate magnate’s public image—said he thought the walls were closing in on Trump and he would soon leave office in an attempt to save face.

Every tweet Schwartz sent Wednesday was about Trump. “Think of Trump as a toddler w/ reactive attachment disorder, and therefore in a permanent virulent tantrum. His development ended at age 7,” he posted, later adding, “Remember that every time Trump criticizes and demeans someone he is projecting his deep sense of inadequacy & self-hatred onto others.”

Later he wrote in a series of three tweets that Trump’s end would come before the year was out. “The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice,” Schwartztweeted. “Trump’s presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner.

For the Americans who don’t support Trump—that’s a lot of folks considering the president’s approval rating is hovering about 37 percent—Schwartz warned they have to keep the pressure up if they want the billionaire to resign. “Trump must be isolated. Resistance every day. The end is near but must keep pressure high,” he tweeted.

Schwartz, now the CEO of The Energy Project, has been a critic of Trump as he ascended to the White House and has regularly tried to explain how the president goes about making decisions. Schwartz wrote in The Washington Postin May that for Trump “didn’t value—nor even necessarily recognize—the qualities that tend to emerge as people grow more secure, such as empathy, generosity, reflectiveness, the capacity to delay gratification or, above all, a conscience, an inner sense of right and wrong.” Instead, everything for him was transactional and considered a win or a loss. If that were true, then it would stand to reason that Trump would the desert the presidency before it could be considered an unsalvageable loss.

Oddsmakers seem to feel similarly to Schwartz. The latest odds from bookmaker Ladbrokes, for instance, gave Trump an about 48 percent chance of not finishing his first term due to either impeachment or resignation.