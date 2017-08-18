The Vital Importance of Nationalism

By Ron McVan

Much of history is recorded in the epitaphs of nations that have perished because of their internal weakness and schisms. For when a people become more preoccupied with narrow self-interest and family quarrels than with their national good, they fall easy prey to the enemy outside their gates or crumble under the stress and strains within.” ~ The American Heritage editors

Nationalism draws its strength from numerous roots, such as the love of one’s people, customs, traditions, culture, ethnic tribal-gods and homeland. Nationalism also stimulates an instinctive drive to better oneself and their nation as a whole. Folkish nationalism fills a people’s heart with pride and instills the urge to attain a unique sense of being through self-betterment, traditions and a heightened conscious awareness. One of the key elements of nationalism is that it works to unify its people under a healthy mutual ethnic aim. A strong nation leaves little place for any potential enemies to insert their claw. Unlike Marxist socialist societies, Folkish nationalism does not work against its people’s freedoms, subvert their thinking process or strive towards making them dependent upon the state. True Folkish nationalism does not put political interests or corporate interests before the interests of the people.

Men make history, but the destinies of peoples are forged by the creative force of dominating ideas. Through the genius of inspired men they perceive the light of the world and reveal that which slumbers deep in the soul of the peoples. Great ideas are like milestones on the path of humanity, they are the platforms of human progress. The torch of the spirit, born by bold men, has always illuminated the path of humanity. Such inspiring ideas, which once more bring back the laws of life itself into the conscience of the nations, have at all times decisively influenced the development of the European cultural nations, they have elevated them when they were young and promising, and thrown them to the ground when they were weak and aged and had outlived their time.” ~ Dr. Otto Dietrich

From out of the great Euro-Tribe nations were produced the eight wonders of the world along with countless exquisite works of cultural arts, science and engineering. A never-ending stream of genius and creativity. Nations, too—as Mother Nature has ordained—can only take their place in the world in proportion to their capacities and their achievements for the world. In the competitive struggle between the nations, only the best nations can occupy pre-eminent positions on the strength of their achievements and capacities.

Among a strong nationalistic system, there should be no need for secret societies, media propaganda or a government to spy, or work against its own people. The people and the government should work together in harmony with one-another. Some like to think of nationalism as a political movement, or a folkish movement, a race or cultural movement, but it must not be narrowed down to any one single direction, it should always remain a process of numerous progressive elements all combined towards the better good of the Nation at large. Tantamount to the structural strength and vitality of a nation, is its mythology. Myth is a moving and shaping-directive power and the very glue that binds a people together in unity as a folk. It resides in the person exclusively because he or she is a part of their specific race and culture. An ethnic nation is unthinkable as a purposeful group without its myth, it simply cannot survive for too long a time without it. Myth is a foremost element to the process of a folkish awakening. As Carl Jung so very aptly stated, “For a race to live without its myth is suicide!”

A nation without a vital myth drifts aimlessly throughout history. Myth gives purpose and meaning to nationalism. Myth shapes the race so that the race may fulfill the potential of its individuals. The myth reminds us that we are unique as a race and contributes towards elevating our spiritual and ethnic consciousness, and that we are not simply an arbitrary, purposeless, ill-defined conglomerate of men and women. No one factor accounts for a myth. It is a part of one’s whole heritage. It is born in each individual. Even if a person becomes a part of another culture he is called, deep down inside, by his own myth. It is a sum total of the culture, mores, folkways, customs, art, traditions, legends, history, experience and will of his own particular race, and it is even more than these things. It is the embodied vital will of great men. It is the contributions, defeats, failures, hopes, aspiration and accomplishments of the ethnically-related members of the group. Here, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. The myth is the scaffolding, the superstructure on which all these other things are constructed. It is the skeleton around which the organic body is built. It is the framework which is covered over by a whole beautiful building. It is the form upon which, bit by bit, piece by piece, yard by yard, a people develop. But without the ordering of a myth, the people are merely a helter-skelter collection of all these various facts and facets.” ~ Alfred Rosenberg

All nations, even great and mighty nations, ultimately perish once they become degenerate, and it is only a matter of time until they do if a nation and its people let itself become weak. America was once a proud nation of strength, unity and seemingly unlimited willpower but over the last half century, it has become increasingly more degenerate and its will more weakened with each and every year. In a strong nation there is no place or the tolerance for degeneracy, and yet today in America, degeneracy has become a badge of honor! A nation virtually dies upon that day when the primordial race-unit becomes so broken up and swamped by the influx of foreign elements, that its effective qualities have no longer a sufficient freedom of strength and action. It will not, of course, absolutely disappear, but it will in practice be so beaten down and enfeebled, that its power will be felt less and less as time goes on. When a people give into degeneracy lose there their nationhood of folkish unity and even the concern for their own self preservation, they are done for! The race enemies of that nation will swarm over them like a plaque of locusts! Nationalism is not just some definitive name, it is an actual living organism which assures the very preservation of its people and their homelands! Even common animals in Nature understand this!

Public opinion always worships the herd instinct,—i.e., the instinct of the weak,—while he, the strong man, fights for strong ideals.” ~ Friedrich Nietzsche

To most of the world nationalism appears to be an unsavory word affiliated primarily with racialism, and yet, most if not all of the races of the world are nationalists! Jews are nationalists, blacks are nationalists, Japanese, Chinese, Koreans, Arabs, American Indians and Latinos and etc.. The White Race seems to be the only people that are scorned for even mentioning the idea of nationalism for the best interest of their people.

Unlike state nationalism which rules over its people, folkish nationalism grows up from the grass roots of the people. National heroes and heroines are honored and praised, while anything of universal interest is viewed with little concern. Firmly grounded in Rousseau’s doctrine of popular sovereignty, ‘folkish nationalism assumes that the proper forum for the exercise of the general will was provided by the national or ethnic community, not by the artificial frontiers of the existing states.’ Under folkish nationalism, one’s people and homelands are key, and the concept of ‘Blood and Soil’ are strongly valued and adhered to. The Folklore, or Volkskunde of a nation works towards joining the modern world of today with its most ancient cultural roots.

All of the Euro -Tribes over thousands of years passed through the phase of compiling, romanticizing, and creating the folklore and traditions of their individual nations. Rivers of blood have been spilled to preserve it. Without all of these key elements within the vibrant structure of nationalism, here discussed, we are left with only the humiliation of a defeated and soon to be extinct species. It is well known within the law of Nature that only the strong survive. The very moment that an individual or a collective people or tribe let their guard down, they become an instant target of prey to any of the many predators that choose to come in for the kill.