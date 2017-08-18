President Niinistö of Turku’s invasion: “Shocking and hateful act”

Two people died and six were injured when an armed man with a knife attack invaded the people in the center of Turku.

In the center of Turku there has been a series of woodcuts. The situation is past by the police.

Two stabbing victims have died and six injured.

The police have fired a suspect in the lower body and took it. Suspect is hospitalized.

The police will check whether any other suspect is involved in the case.

The police are requesting more information on events in the headings 0503499187 and 0503268089.

President Sauli Niinistö has commented on the Turku stapling series with an announcement.

– The attacks of Turku are a shocking and cowardly act. On behalf of all Finns, I want to present my deepest condolences to the victims, their relatives and their loved ones. The motives and backgrounds of silent violence are still unclear. However, it is clear that the blow affects us all deeply, says the bulletin.

Two people died and six were injured when an armed man with a knife attack invaded the people in the center of Turku.

– The authorities and the state leadership will do their utmost to ensure that every Finn can and can feel secure.

The President has today negotiated the event together with Prime Minister Juha Sipilä( Central ), Finance Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok), and Interior Minister Paula Risikko (Kok) shortly after the briefing in Turku Police Station.