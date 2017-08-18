Police spell out Turku stabbing case: two killed, eight injured

The police focus on the victims being ten. Eight victims were reported earlier.

The police have clarified the number of victims of serial fake attacks in Turku on Friday.

The Southwest Finland police tweeted after midnight on Saturday that two people died in stabbing and eight were injured. In addition, the suspect is hospitalized.

The KRP will announce more on Saturday at 14:00

On Friday, at 16 o’clock in the center of Turku, a series of woodcuts took place. The suspect started to launch a series of bloodstains at the Turku Market Square at 16.02.

The suspect stabbed at the Market Square at least two people, and continued trading at Puutori.

The police confirmed at a news conference that the onlookers in the market came to protect people and drove the suspect behind.

Police fired the suspect by shooting this thorn at 16.05 Brahenkatu. The police took over the suspect’s knife.

The investigation of the case has been transferred to the National Bureau of Investigation. The National Bureau of Investigation plans to inform more of what happened on Saturday at 14.00. At the

press conference, the police still could not comment on whether this is a case of terrorism.

From the order of the Chief of Police, police preparedness has been added throughout Finland. Alert has also been raised in the Turku and Helsinki ports and Helsinki-Vantaa airport.