Police investigate apartment building in Turku Varissuolla – the owner of a van wants to live in the house Turku stakes

The police carried out the task in the apartment building area in Turun Varissu, just before 10 o’clock in the evening.

In the center of Turku there has been a series of woodcuts. The situation is past by the police.

Two stabbing victims have died and six injured.

Suspected of being a foreign-born, teenage man, according to the police.

The police shot the suspect in the lower body and took it. Suspect is hospitalized.

The police will check whether any other suspect is involved in the case.

The police searched for the white Fiat Ducato in Turku’s mouth in Turku.

The police are requesting more information on events in the headings 0503499187 and 0503268089.

About nine police released a news bulletin asking the public for sightings of a white van with a registration number. The holder of that car is in a house where the police operate on Friday night.

In the yard of the apartment building there was a police black-skinned vans with one police officer on the driver’s seat. At the arrival of Ilta-Sanomat police officers went from the car to the apartment building and from the apartment building to the car.

The situation seemed rather calm from about ten o’clock.