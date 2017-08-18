New information from police about suspected Turku stabbing: a foreign-born, young man

The police gave details of the incident at around 21:20.

According to the police, on Friday, 16.02, police received information that a number of people were stabbed on and around the Turku Market Square.

The police were quickly on the spot and caught the suspect at 16.05. The police were forced to use a firearm in captivity, shooting the suspect in the lower body.

The police say that the suspect is a foreign-born, male-minded male person who is being treated in a hospital.

There are eight victims, two of them dead.

The police will continue to investigate the matter, such as the suspect’s identity and motive. The investigation has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The police earlier called on people to avoid the center of Turku, but the center is now safe. Police preparedness has been raised as a result and police visibility has been added to urban centers throughout the country.