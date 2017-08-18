‘MORE ISRAELIS MOVING ABROAD THAN ARE RETURNING’

Of the 16,700 Israeli citizens who moved overseas for an extended period of time in 2015, only about 8,500 returned, representing a noticeable increase in the exit rate and a decrease in the return rate compared to previous years, according to a report the Central Bureau of Statistics published on Monday.

The report tracked Israel-born citizens and does not account for immigrants.the

Following a six-year period of decline in the number of Sabras leaving the country on a long-term basis, the study revealed a sizable increase starting in 2009.

The report also showed that in 2015, there was the lowest return rate since 2003: out of every 1,000 residents who left the country, only one returned. Furthermore, exit rates for 2015 showed that two residents out of every 1,000 left the country for an extended period of time.

Of the 16,700 departures, 57% were married, 53% were males, 95% were Jews and 5% were Arab. The median age was 27.6 years old.

Of the 8,500 who returned, 67% spent up to three years abroad, 55% were males, 94% were Jews and 5% were Arab. The median age was 29.8 years.

The study also revealed that between 1948 and 2015, approximately 720,000 Israeli citizens have left the country and never returned. This figure includes citizens who died overseas, which puts the emigration figure at between 557,000 and 593,000 (according to the estimated mortality rate in Israel). This estimate does not include children born outside of Israel to Israeli parents.