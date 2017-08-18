IS followed the events of Turku for a moment: There was no time to send a warning, President Niinistö took part in mourning

Two people have died and six were injured in the scraping of the center of Turku.

In the center of Turku there has been a series of woodcuts. The situation is past by the police.

Two stabbing victims have died and six injured.

Suspected of being a foreign-born, teenage man, according to the police.

The police shot the suspect in the lower body and took it. Suspect is hospitalized.

The police will check whether any other suspect is involved in the case.

The police searched for the white Fiat Ducato in Turku’s mouth in Turku.

The police are requesting more information on events in the headings 0503499187 and 0503268089.

23:51: This real-time monitoring is over. Ilta-Sanomat reports on the case when new information is released.

Also included is a picture of a suspect stacker.

22:25: Sauli Niinistö , also President of the Republic, has condemned Turku’s stabbing as a shocking and cowardly act. He also took part in the mourning of relatives and victims.

22:23: The police also informed about half past ten in the evening that a white van was previously in search of the police.

22:21: The police conducted an investigation at the Varissuo district in the apartment building in Turku, just before 10:00 pm.

There was a police vagon in the yard of the apartment building, and policemen went to the building from the car.

22:18: Prime Minister Juha Sipilä comments on Turku woodcuts for Ilta-Sanom.According to him, Finns are still safe, even though the case is serious and exceptional.

21:09: Police say they want to find out about the White Vans in connection with Turku Woodstock. The car is Fiat Ducato and the registration number OTF-806.

21:06: Turku’s events have become the main topic on CNN ‘s website.

21:04:President Sauli Niinistö expressed his condolences to the victims of tragic events.

– On behalf of all Finns, I want to present my deepest condolences to the victims, their relatives and their loved ones. The motives and backgrounds of silent violence are still unclear. However, it is clear that the blow affects us all deeply

20:32: The police also reported on Twitter about a lot of things that mattered to them, that is, why they did not send a hazard report to Turku Woodcut.

20:28: Crime Commissioner Teijo Ristola and Mayor of Turku commented on Turku’s woodcuts for Ilta-Sanom with the video below.

20:04: At a press conference, the police said it could not confirm the allegations that the “Allah” rumors were heard from the stabbing site.

19:38: The police hesitate to hear the suspect as soon as possible.

19:32: According to Krp, it is unknown that the suspect would have had other weapons than a knife.

19:26: According to the police, the creator was caught three minutes after stabbing.

19:21: President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö is on his way to Turku.

19:18: At a news conference, police have stated that the situation is over, but we still want full confidence.

19:13:According to the National Bureau of Investigation, the case is currently not being investigated as a terrorist act. However, this line of inquiry can not be ruled out.

19:11: According to the police, there are a total of 8 victims, two of whom are dead and six still injured.

19:06: There is currently one suspect in the case, but the police are still investigating whether other suspects are involved. The suspect’s personal data is still being investigated.

The suspect is still injured in hospital treatment. He is a young man.

19:03: The police confirmed at the press conference that two people died in stabbing.

18:59: Follow the news conference starting at 7pm straight from Ilta-Sanomat Facebook.

18:37: Finnish police say they are raising national capability. The police increase the number of patrols and intensify information gathering across the country.

18:27: According to the hospital leader at TYKS, one of the people brought into the hospital has died.

18:21: Eight people have been transported to Turku University Hospital that have been injured in stapling.

18:17: According to Turun Sanomat , some of the people on the Kauppatori had left behind after stabbing to chase the suspect for running in their hands.

18:08: The Security Police will take part in the settlement of the events in Turku.

18:05: Turun Sanomat says injured is 7-8.

17:59: The police say they have looked at people at the mall in Mylly, Raisio. However, people are not related to Turku events, police say on Twitter.

The Police Officer has visited people in Raisio Shopping Center Mylly. They are not related to the Turku event. # Turku

17:42: The main library and the shopping center Hansakortteli in the center have been evacuated as a precautionary measure at the request of the authorities.

17:34: Also shopping mill is emptied from the police by , but according to director of shopping center location is not anything to worry about.

17:30: Southwest Finland’s police say she is looking for more potential suspects in Turku. People are invited to leave the center of Turku.

17:29: According to Prime Minister Sipilä, the government will monitor the situation and hold talks later today.

17:22: Interior Minister Risikko and Chief of Police Seppo Kolehmainen will attend a press conference in Turku.

Police in the East Uusimaa police have also reported that the police raise standby mode due to Turku events at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and at railway stations.

The Office of the President of the Republic has informed that President Niinistö, Prime Minister Sipilä, Deputy Prime Minister Orpo and Interior Minister Risikko have been in contact with Turku attacks. The state leadership follows the situation.

