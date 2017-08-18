Heather Heyer’s mother: ‘I’m not talking to the president after what he said about my child’

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/08/heather-heyers-mother-im-not-talking-to-the-president-after-what-he-said-about-my-child/

Susan Bro, the mother of slain anti-Nazi protester Heather Heyer, told ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday morning that she does not want to talk with President Donald Trump.

Bro acknowledged that the Trump White House called her on three separate occasions, including once during her daughter’s memorial service. While Bro says that she initially simply missed the White House’s calls, she now says that she does not want to speak with the president.

“I’m not talking to the president now, I’m sorry,” Bro said on GMA. “After what he said about my child… it’s not that I’ve seen someone else’s tweets about him, I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters, like Ms. Heyer, with the KKK and the white supremacists.”

Trump this week said that he believed there were “very fine” people who were both attending and protesting last week’s white supremacist rally, and he blamed bad actors on “both sides” for the violence that ensued.

During an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, Bro revealed that she has received death threats after she spoke out against white nationalists during Heather Heyer’s memorial service.