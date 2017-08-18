Ezra Levant’s Rebel Media Is Imploding Amidst Multiple Scandals

http://www.renegadetribune.com/ezra-levants-rebel-media-imploding/

Ezra Levant started The Rebel Media in 2015 after the collapse of Sun News Network in Canada, where he had been a host. Avoiding the failed model of its predecessor, Ezra focused on crowd-funding the network, which worked rather well. While he also courted some wealthy backers, Ezra put a high priority on donation drives for a wide variety of causes, with new domain names and petitions being promoted in rapid succession. Often the money raised would far exceed the desired amount, but but none of the employees really knew where it all was going.

According to the testimony of former Rebel reporter Caolon Robertson, who left the network two weeks ago, Ezra Levant actually fired Lauren Southern after she refused to make a video requesting more donations for the Rebel’s trip to Israel, even after their goal had already been met. He then paid Lauren “hush money” not to speak badly of the network, which is something he has done with other employees, including Caolon himself. Former reporters are supposed to say good things about The Rebel, and that they are moving onto bigger things as independent journalists. Lauren did just that.

Southern was quickly replaced by the reviled Laura Loomer, who is completely over-the-top jewish. (Actually, both Laura and her boss look like caricatures straight out of National Socialist propaganda.) Loomer is famous for having stormed the stage at an anti-Trump play in which a look-a-like of the president is assassinated, while former Rebel reporter Jack Posobiec filmed from the audience and shouted that everyone booing Laura were “all Goebbels”. Before The Rebel team pulled this stunt, Ezra Levant had already created a donation drive to “Free Laura.”

The Rebel has been able to see a great deal of success by covering news stories from around the world that the “liberal left” would either present in a very biased fashion or not touch at all. The Rebel would present a perspective that was not hostile to Whites, and would actually seemingly stick up for “Western civilization” in reports. However, like most “conservative” outlets, absolute love for Israel and the jewish people was demanded, despite their obvious role in the destruction of White nations. Of course the BDS movement was repeatedly slandered by Ezra and his cronies. Their trip to Israel was perhaps even more biased than a Fox News “fact-finding mission” to report about “our greatest ally.”

There are many other times Ezra’s biases would stop reporters from giving a more “fair and balanced” story. Ezra squashed Caolon’s story about UKIP engaging in voter fraud since Ezra was trying to recruit Nigel Farage and the official Rebel stance was to support the Brexit campaign. Ezra also reportedly fired Jack Posobiec for digging too deep into the Seth Rich murder scandal.

The Rebel was already losing talent and getting embroiled in scandals, but things went from bad to worse when Rebel reporter Faith Goldy attended the Charlottesville ‘Unite The Right’ rally and gave some sympathetic coverage to the “White Supremacists,” even appearing on The Krypto Report podcast, which is affiliated with the Daily Stormer. Faith was even on scene filming when the car crash took place, capturing footage of what appears, on further analysis, to be a staged deception. Faith was quickly fired for her coverage of the rally. Ezra’s statement about it on Youtube has garnered a massive amount of downvotes. Ezra’s condemnation of Faith and the Alt Right was not enough to save The Rebel, though. According to National Post:

Despite an effort this week by Levant to distance The Rebel from the “alt-right” white nationalist movement that violently marched on the Virginia college town on the weekend, The Rebel’s sympathetic coverage of the movement’s racist provocateurs and their conspiracy theories led many of its best-known contributors to quit this week, including co-founder Brian Lilley and National Post contributors Barbara Kay and John Robson. On Thursday, Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes also reportedly departed. In an email to the media news site Canadaland, Levant said The Rebel had “tried to keep (McInnes), but he was lured away by a major competitor that we just couldn’t outbid.” McInnes did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.

Hope Not Hate has targeted The Rebel and forced Norwegian Cruise Lines to cancel their upcoming Caribbean trip. An online group known as Sleeping Giants has been able to successfully organize a large advertising boycott of The Rebel. Prominent Conversative politicians in Canada have been condemning the network, which had been their former ally.

However, the biggest fallout could come from the testimony of aforementioned journalist Caolon Robertson, who backs up his claims by including the damning words of Ezra himself, who literally offers Caolon “hush money.” Ezra is now claiming that he is being blackmailed, but it doesn’t seem many people are buying his story. You can judge for yourself.

Although The Rebel is still afloat, I highly doubt it will be for much longer. Investigations by the government into financial mismanagement, loss of support from advertisers and viewers, and big-name talent all jumping ship indicate that Ezra Levant might soon be yesterday’s news. I say good riddance. While The Rebel might say a few things with which we would agree, they are standing in the way of our efforts to reveal the whole truth to the world.