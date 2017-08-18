Bumble dating app joins forces with ADL to ‘ban all forms of hate’

(JTA) — The popular dating app Bumble will work with the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Technology and Society for “guidance on identifying all hate symbols.”

The app, which as of February had over 12 million users, announced the partnership Thursday on its website. In a statement, the company called on users to report others who displayed “hate symbols” in their profiles.

Bumble will use the ADL’s “research and terminology” to identify and categorize hate symbols.

Its statement also said the company was harassed last week by messages and phone calls from a group of neo-Nazis angry about Bumble’s “stance towards promoting women’s empowerment.”

Tinder co-founder Tiffany Wolfe started Bumble in December 2014. On Bumble, after a heterosexual match is made between users, only the female user can initiate a conversation.

Also Thursday, the dating app OkCupid said it banned a user who was identified as a “white supremacist.”

OkCupid 

@okcupid

We were alerted that white supremacist Chris Cantwell was on OkCupid. Within 10 minutes we banned him for life.

1:24 PM – Aug 17, 2017

OkCupid 

 @okcupid

We were alerted that white supremacist Chris Cantwell was on OkCupid. Within 10 minutes we banned him for life.

OkCupid 

@okcupid

There is no room for hate in a place where you’re looking for love.

1:25 PM – Aug 17, 2017
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s